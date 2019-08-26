Magic Monday Highlight: Tree House Project Inc – FREE Back To School Block Party

View this post on Instagram

Y’all Ready ⁉️We are so excited 😆 We have secured over 300 back packs for the youth attending our event. But… WE NEED SCHOOL SUPPLIES. You can me a contribution TODAY ☺️ Just DM to make arrangements or drop off at Masterpiece Community Connection Ministries: 5301 Hartford Road Baltimore, MD 21214 —Thursday, August 27th 7PM-9PM. For more information on how you can get involved please DM @fmgdayofgiving or email: fmgdayofgiving@gmail.com ✨ #baltimoreyouth #treehouseprojectinc #thefamily @trurelations 📍