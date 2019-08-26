Magic Monday Highlight: Tree House Project Inc – FREE Back To School Block Party

This Magic Monday Nori is highlighting the work of the Tree House Project in the community. They’ve partnered with many organizations to provide free school supplies for Baltimore youth returning to school for the 2019-2020 school year. This event is free for the entire family!
View this post on Instagram
Y’all Ready ⁉️We are so excited 😆 We have secured over 300 back packs for the youth attending our event. But… WE NEED SCHOOL SUPPLIES. You can me a contribution TODAY ☺️ Just DM to make arrangements or drop off at Masterpiece Community Connection Ministries: 5301 Hartford Road Baltimore, MD 21214 —Thursday, August 27th 7PM-9PM. For more information on how you can get involved please DM @fmgdayofgiving or email: fmgdayofgiving@gmail.com ✨ #baltimoreyouth #treehouseprojectinc #thefamily @trurelations 📍
The program is specifically designed to keep youth actively involved in programming throughout the year.