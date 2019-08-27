CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Wendy Williams Squashes Beef With Nene Leakes At Strip Club?

The two made it rain with not a cloud in sight.

Nene Leakes

Source: photo: WENN

The hot girl summer is clearly not over yet. Two media titans dropped their past issues for a fun time that included dancers and tequila.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

As spotted on Page Six Wendy Williams and her former foe Nene Leakes have made up and they decided to paint the town red now that they are back on good terms. The two reportedly took their talents to FlashDancers; a pricey gentleman’s club in the Tribeca section of Manhattan. According to the report they originally linked at Rick Ross’ Port Of Miami 2 album release party earlier that night then made their way to the shake joint. Sources say Williams and Leakes partied the night away with shots of Don Julio 1942 and multiple female dancers.

This came to many as a surprise as the ladies have had their history of shading one another. In 2014 the New Jersey native expressed her disappointment in Nene “defacing” her $10,000 Hermès Birkin bag. As expected Leakes did not bite her tongue about Wendy telling reporters she should “be scared”. It is also rumored their rift turned so petty Williams allegedly asked Fox to pull the plug on Nene’s television deal.

The personalities shared photos from their time together on their respective social media feeds. Wendy’s caption made it clear the two are back friends. “Why is REAL life soo funny?! Renewed girls are the best time!” she wrote.

Season 11 of The Wendy Williams Show returns Monday, September 16.

Photo: IZZY/WENN.com

Wendy Williams Squashes Beef With Nene Leakes At Strip Club? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

nene leakes , wendy williams

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
You Wanna Travel More? Well Delta Is Looking…

From Fox5atlanta  Everyone has dreams of traveling the world, but unfortunately most of us can not afford it. Well, Delta…
08.28.19
Kentucky Fried Chicken Coming Out with Plant-Based Chicken

Kentucky Fried Chicken has announced the release of a plant-based fried chicken recipe coming to stores!  KFC’s “Beyond Fried Chicken”…
08.27.19
Woman Running For City Council Wants “A White…

Jean Cramer, a Michigan woman candidate for Marysville City Council, has been making headlines for a statement that is being…
08.27.19
Police Removed Face Tattoos From Bank Heist Suspect’s…

Tyrone Lamont Allen has numerous tattoos on his face that witnesses aren’t sure they saw. Portland authorities claim an unidentified…
08.27.19
Klan Protest Kamala Harris’ Campaign Stop In Durham

Saturday evening in Durham, Democratic Candidate Senator Kamala Harris spoke at the Founders Banquet for the Durham Committee on Affairs…
08.26.19
New Details Emerge About Apple’s Next iPhone, Water…

Apple’s worst-kept secret is its three new iPhone 11 models featuring that not so attractive triple-camera system on the back.…
08.26.19
Police Investigate Possible Noose At Oakland Elementary School

Early Wednesday morning, parents and school administrators came across a tangle of heavy rope hanging from a chainlink fence at…
08.26.19
Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Indicted For Cocaine Possession

The Snowman plays for the New England Patriots? Today (Aug. 22), NFL safety Patrick Chung was indicted for cocaine possession…
08.23.19
Walmart Accused Of Racism For Locking Black Haircare…

"One poor girl was trying to look up products on her phone because you can’t even pick the products up…
08.23.19
School Colors Black Student’s Haircut With Sharpie For…

7th-grader “J.T.” showed up to Berry Miller Junior High School with a fresh new fade with an elaborate part cut…
08.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close