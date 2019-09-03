CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Christian Dior’s ‘Sauvage’ Cologne Ad Sparks Outrage From Native American Community [Video]

It is still a slur if you add a u to it.

Street Style - Oslo Runway 2019 - Fushion

Source: Christian Vierig / Getty

It is clear the staff at Christian Dior needs some sensitivity training. Their newest campaign has some colonizer undertones that are making people uneasy.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Hypebeast is reporting that the luxury brand has decided to pull their newest advertisement for their Sauvage cologne. Intended to be “an authentic journey deep into the Native American soul in a sacred, founding and secular territory” the clip features Johnny Depp in what is to be assumed to be sacred land. Next, the actor picks up a guitar and starts strumming the iconic “Rumble” riff made famous in Pulp Fiction. The music sends a Sioux Tribe member into dance.

Aside from what could be perceived as another the case of the White man taming the indigenous people the name of the product in question only adds to the insult. Unfortunately, the fragrance’s name is a direct translation to savage which is seen as one of the highest offenses to Native American people.

According to the press release that accompanied the visual, Dior worked with “consultants who are enrolled citizens of the Comanche, Isleta and Taos Pueblos and the Pawnee Nation, with years of experience fighting cultural appropriation and promoting authentic inclusion.”

Clearly, the intended mark was missed as the clip faced backlash with claims of using racial tropes and culturally undermining the progress Native Americans have made to protect their legacy.

You can view the misguided promotional effort below. The ad has since been pulled in the wake of the outrage.

Photo: Getty

Christian Dior’s ‘Sauvage’ Cologne Ad Sparks Outrage From Native American Community [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

christian dior

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Christian Dior’s ‘Sauvage’ Cologne Ad Sparks Outrage From…

It is clear the staff at Christian Dior needs some sensitivity training. Their newest campaign has some colonizer undertones that…
09.04.19
Wedding Venue In Mississippi Refuses To Rent To…

LaKambria Welch, a Mississippi State University student, posted a video on Saturday of the owners of Boone’s Camp Event Hall…
09.04.19
Woman Sues After Being Forced To Deliver Baby…

A woman who gave birth alone in her jail cell is suing after deputies and nurses reportedly ignored her cries…
09.04.19
Man Pulls Gun On Popeyes Employees Demanding Chicken…

The demand for Popeyes now sold-out chicken sandwich has reached ridiculous proportions. Overnight, police in Southeast Houston are investigating after a…
09.03.19
Milwaukee Community Offers $25,000 Reward After Young Activist…

Quanita “Tay” Jackson had already made a name for herself in Milwaukee as an anti-violence activist and organizer. Last Saturday,…
09.03.19
Black Man Suing American Airlines for Being Kicked…

A Black Central Texas man is suing American Airlines for allegedly kicking him off a flight so a dog could…
09.03.19
White Indiana Police Officer Punches A 17-Year-Old Black…

Many have called a video that surfaced on Facebook “disturbing;” it shows a white Indiana police officer aggressively punching a…
09.03.19
Starbucks In Philly Under Fire For Islamophobic Name…

Once again, a Starbucks in Philadelphia is under fire for making another racist inference according to the claims of a…
09.03.19
Ohio Homeowner Fatally Shot Two Black Teenagers For…

Two Dayton, Ohio teenagers were shot and killed by a homeowner who thought they were trespassing on his property. According…
09.03.19
Were Black And Latino Old Navy Workers Hidden…

Multiple employees of color from the clothing store claim they were told to stay away, while white workers from different…
08.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close