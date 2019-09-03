CLOSE
5 Things You Need To Know About Tracee Ellis Ross’ New Hair Care Line

Pattern drops on September 6!

24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

First, it was her Kohl’s line and now Tracee Ellis Ross is dabbling in the natural hair care world.

On Tuesday (September 3), the Golden Globe-winning actress announced her new line Pattern, which is aimed at taming your natural tresses!

In this stunning ad with the 46-year-old ‘black-ish’ star in her birthday suit, Ross says she is “Thrilled to introduce PATTERN // my new hair care brand specifically for curly, coily, and tight textured hair.⁠”⠀

Thrilled to introduce PATTERN // my new hair care brand specifically for curly, coily, and tight textured hair.⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ @patternbeauty is the result of 20 years of dreaming, 10 years in the making (I wrote my first brand pitch in 2008, right when girlfriends finished ) and 2 years of working with chemists. I’m so excited to share this with y’all. ⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ @patternbeauty is here to empower and nourish curly, coily and tight-textured hair. 3b to 4c. The formulas are unique and packed with luscious & safe ingredients-trust me I know, because my panel and I tried 74 different samples to get these 7 formulas for phase one.⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ @patternbeauty is for those of us who need more than a quarter size of product. large conditioner sizes that actually fulfill the unmet needs of our community. accessible pricing because everyone should have access to their most beautiful hair in their own shower, and gorgeous packaging that conjures the legacy of our history and makes us all feel like the royalty that we are. ⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ I’m excited for PATTERN to join the natural hair movement, and to celebrate our hair for what it is: beautiful! The line will be available on patternbeauty.com this Monday, September 9 at 9am ET!!!! #RockYourPattern

Here’s what you need to know:

It ain’t for those who need just a mere quarter-size of product: Listen. I don’t know about you, but I can go through a pretty big bottle of cheapy conditioner to rinse my hair out each week. So, these natural products that suggest such a small serving amount can go kick rocks. My tresses need more!

Thankfully, Pattern understands that.

“Large conditioner sizes that actually fulfill the unmet needs of our community. Unique formulas packed with luscious & safe ingredients. Accessible pricing, because everyone should have access to their most beautiful hair in their own shower. And gorgeous packaging that conjures the legacy of our history & makes us all feel like the royalty that we are. #RockYourPattern

There’s something for everyone:  While Tracee has a mix of 3b and 3C hair, that doesn’t mean those are only curls that can benefit from its luxuriousness. That, and it comes with slew of products including two serums, three conditioners, a leave-in conditioner, shampoo, a shower brush, hair clips and a microfiber towel. The price ranges from $9-$42.

Tracee’s been thinking about this line for over 20 years: 

“I had logged hours and hours in the trenches with my hair,” she recently told Allure, adding, “Many of us can chronicle the journey of our self-acceptance through the journey of our hair. I think, in all honesty, the timing is perfect.”

She’s also tried-and-tested the products herself, testing a whopping 74 different samples before giving them the thumbs up.

If “green-friendly” ingredients are important to you, Pattern’s got you!: It’s no secret that a lot of products geared for Black women’s hair are more likely to be filled with toxins and other unsafe products. Thankfully now, lines are getting smarter and putting our health first. Pattern seems to be one of the brands using green ingredients that are friendly on the environment and on our curls.

You gotta wait to the 6th to try the products out for yourself: But until then, sign up for their launch updates here.

5 Things You Need To Know About Tracee Ellis Ross’ New Hair Care Line was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

