Men and women are just wired differently.

Because of this men tend to find things romantic that woman don’t. Like a surprise pet….those come with responsibility no thanks. Also, hiding the ring in food…that’s a choking hazard. And whipped cream, chocolate sauce and other sex foods….sounds like a yeast infection.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

D.L.’s Top 10 Things Only Men Find Romantic was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Jamai Harris Posted September 6, 2019

Also On Magic 95.9: