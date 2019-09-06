CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Isiah Washington Is Down With Trump

The actor has already skated on thin ice after making homophobic remarks years back.

50th NAACP Image Awards Nominees Luncheon - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Isiah Washington is once again the center of controversy expressing his support of the so-called #WalkAway movement which asks its members to figuratively “walk away” from the Democratic Party. In a recent sit-down with Fox News, the former Grey’s Anatomy actor shared his political stance without fear.

Unsung Cruise

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The Hill reports:

“Walking away … is a sacrifice, it’s a risk, and there’s a penalty for it,” Washington told Fox Nation’s “Nuff Said,” adding that “the reason why I’ve chosen to walk away from the Democratic Party as I know it … is that something doesn’t feel right.”

He added: “I don’t know where I’m going, but I know where I come from. And if I look at the political image of the Democratic Party over the last 50 years of my life since I was 5, and very little has changed for my community, then I have some questions — more than questions.”

Washington is a supporter of the #WalkAway movement, a social media campaign that aims to encourage members of the “divisive” Democratic Party to leave it, according to the group’s website. He said he only recently started getting political after Trump invited him to the White House in April to celebrate the First Step Act, which aims to address issues in the criminal justice system.

Washington years back uttered a homophobic statement which led to his ouster from Grey’s Anatomy, but he has continued to work on other shows, most notably CW’s The 100.

Photo: WENN

Former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Isiah Washington Is Down With Trump was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Donald Trump , Isiah Washington

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Spelman To Establish Center Of Excellence For Minority…

Spelman College is establishing the Center of Excellence for Minority Women in STEM after receiving a $2 million grant from…
09.10.19
Restaurant Employee ‘Mistakenly’ Addresses Woman Named Nyjah As…

Nyjah Vest went to a Mexican restaurant on September 7 and reportedly received a receipt with much more than the…
09.10.19
Charity That Got $200K From NFL’s Inspire Change…

The partnership between the NFL and Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation has come under an avalanche of criticism, egged on in no…
09.10.19
Residents Of Bahamas Evacuating To U.S. Told To…

Residents of The Bahamas looking to flee the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Dorian were en route to…
09.10.19
Fade Served: McDonald’s Employee Choked & 2-Pieced A…

Fast food chains continue to be hotbeds for hotheads even without chicken sandwiches on the menu. Over the weekend, a…
09.10.19
Kawhi Leonard’s Sister Accused Of Killing 84-Year-Old Woman

Her situation involves a whole laundry list of crazy allegations including assault & battery, elder abuse, robbery and murder.
09.10.19
Photographer Called Cops On Black Mom With Adopted…

The little boy, Princeton, is only 2-years-old and has been with her ever since he was strong enough to leave…
09.10.19
Jig Alert: Antonio Brown Signs With The New…

Just earlier Saturday morning (September 7), it was a bit uncertain where Antonio Brown would be playing this year and…
09.09.19
Breitbart Gets Black Alabama Dean To Resign Over…

Jamie Riley was barely settled into his role as the Dean of Students at the University of Alabama when Breitbart…
09.09.19
Former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Isiah Washington Is Down…

Isiah Washington is once again the center of controversy expressing his support of the so-called #WalkAway movement which asks its…
09.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close