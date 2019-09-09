CLOSE
Raphael Saadiq Breaks Down ‘Jimmy Lee’, Classic Songs He Forgets The Words To & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Raphael Saadiq

Source: Leon Prevost / Radio One Digital

When legends like Raphael Saadiq come around, you can’t help but feel good. Sky Houston chatted with the artist, producer, singer, songwriter and Grammy award winner inside the Houston BMW Studios about his beautiful new album Jimmy Lee dedicated to his late brother, some of his favorite breakfast foods, his vast musical history of classics you didn’t know he wrote or produced, classic songs of Tony! Tony! Tone! that have lyrics that have stumped fans (and Saadiq) for years, what was his first concert and more.

On how he decides to work with new artists: “There’s kind of a line [Laughs] but it sort of picks me honestly. If you feel like you can enhance someone’s career and they already have talent then that’s something you get into. Sometimes I thought it would be different. Like for example working with Puffy’s group, Total when we did “Kissing You”. I didn’t know what I could do for them. It’s not like they weren’t talented, I just didn’t know what I could do for them.”

Watch the interview below and subscribe to Majic on YouTube to see exclusive interviews with some of R&B and gospel’s biggest names plus those impacting the community.

Raphael Saadiq Breaks Down ‘Jimmy Lee’, Classic Songs He Forgets The Words To & More! [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on Myhoustonmajic.com

