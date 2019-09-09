CLOSE
Jussie & Jurnee Smolett Reportedly Shopping A Movie About A “Brother & Sister” Falsely Accused

Martin Luther King, Jr. Kingdom Day Parade & VIP Breakfast

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

According to a source close to LoveBScott, actor Jussie Smollett and his sister Jurnee Smollett-Bell are shopping around a movie about a falsely accused brother and sister pair. And insider told the site that Jussie has been vetting directors to help him bring the film to life.

The reported film plot echoes real life incidents that entangled Jussie in a criminal scandal for months. On January 29th of this year, Jussie claimed that he was attacked in Chicago late at night by two men hurling racial slurs at him. He said the alleged assailants yelled MAGA country, poured a bleach like substance on him, and left a rope around his neck.

The world erupted in outrage and sympathy for the star, until he was indicted for disorderly conduct for reportedly staging the hate crime with the assistance of two other men. On March 26th, all charges were dropped in connection to the alleged hate crime hoax in exchange for community service. But trouble for the former “Empire” front man didn’t end there–on March 27th the FBI announced they would investigate why the charges were scrubbed.

Back in March, reps for Jussie said of the case, “Jussie and many others were hurt by these unfair and unwarranted actions. This entire situation is a reminder that there should never be an attempt to prove a case in the court of public opinion. That is wrong.”

It might be a risky move to bring a movie inspired by the incidents to the small screen, considering Jussie is currently facing a $130,000 lawsuit from the City of Chicago in backpay for funds used to investigate the alleged “hate hoax.”

Might be best to keep a low profile until every element of this case is forgotten in the public eye and throughly washed through the criminal system.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

Jussie & Jurnee Smolett Reportedly Shopping A Movie About A “Brother & Sister” Falsely Accused was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

June Smollett , Jussie Smollett

