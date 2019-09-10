CLOSE
Rest In Peace: ‘Fresh Prince’ And ‘Martin’ Actor Passes Away At Age 72

John Wesley, Vietnam War vet and actor on 90s sitcoms such as Fresh Prince and Martin, has passed away at age 72 according to the NYDailyNews.

Wesley, a Louisiana native, reportedly died in Los Angeles after an extended bout with multiple myeloma as confirmed by his manager Gerry Pass.

Wesley studied classical acting and earned a master degree in fine arts from the University of California in San Diego, he told Ron Brewington on “The Actor’s Choice.”

He served in the army during the Vietnam War and garnered his first credited role playing a cop in a 1963 episode of “My Three Sons.”

The classically trained actor also played a character named “Dr. Hoover” in a hilariously CLASSIC episode of Fresh Prince that you can watch below.

 

Wesley told Ron Brewington, host of “The Actor’s Choice”, that comedy had always been a tool he used to break down the barriers he felt white powerbrokers put up against Black actors.

“That’s been my tactic over the years,” he said. “This is a really tricky place where we’re at now. Because the guys who are the guys who guard the door are still mostly white males with power. And you’ve got to get on their good side to get these jobs.”

It wasn’t just white folks who found Wesley entertaining; we did too and we are appreciative of the talent he shared with us.

Rest in peace, John Wesley.

Rest In Peace: ‘Fresh Prince’ And ‘Martin’ Actor Passes Away At Age 72 was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

