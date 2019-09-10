Atlanta’s own Lil Nas X might have the biggest hip hop song of the last 10 years. He’s completely taken over the charts, which means he a super busy guy now. But found time to team up with Hot 107.9 to pop up on his former high school Lithia Springs High School and surprise the students with a performance.

Lithia Springs High students went absolutely crazy when Lil Nas X showed up at their pep rally to show the students love. He then performed a few of his hits, including “Old Town Road,” which shut the gym down!

Check out some of the photos and video below…

____

____

Lil Nas X Pulls Up On His Old High School And Surprises Students [Exclusive Video] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Blogzworth Posted 17 hours ago

