CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Mia X Named Professor Of Hip-Hop Studies At Loyola University

Mama Mia is out here educating the youth.

Membership Celebration - New Orleans

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Former No Limit soldier turned chef Mia X is now adding a new profession to her resume—college professor.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

In an Instagram post, the Hip-Hop legend made the official announcement that she was joining the faculty of the esteemed Loyola University as a professor of Hip-Hop Studies.

Unsung Cruise

”Who would have thought that I would indeed become a rapper make a career out of what I truly LOVE,” Mia X wrote. “AND 31 years after high school I am teaching Hip Hop. A genre of music that the world believed was a fad at a major university in my city!!!!! Thank you God and I promise to do my best ❤,“ she wrote on the caption of a photo of her university ID card.

In addition to being a professor, Mia X also released her long-awaited memoir Things My Grandma Told Me, Things My Grandma Showed Me. The two-fold memoir is a heartfelt, real and oftentimes gritty ode to her Mamaw, that combines the stories with Mia’s own recipes and twists on New Orleans staples. In an interview with Very Local, Mia reveals how her grandmother still plays a huge role in her kitchen.

”Whenever I’m in the kitchen, I’m always thinking about my mama and grandmother,” Mia X said in the interview. “I’m always thinking about them, the ladies in my family who cooked. Who cooked through joy, who cooked through pain. So, when I’m going through something, I lean on them.”

Mia X also recalled a time in which her grandmother used food as a method of therapy that she calls “chicken therapy.”

“My baby daddy was cheating, I was crying,” she continued. “Chicken therapy came from, ‘Cut that bird, before you cut that bird.’ After chicken therapy you feel better. And Mamaw said one time they had so much chicken in the freezer, you could tell that everybody had went through something.”

Things My Grandma Told Me, Things My Grandma Showed Me is available now.

Mia X Named Professor Of Hip-Hop Studies At Loyola University was originally published on hiphopwired.com

mia x

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
7-Year-Old Surprised With Free Trip to Disney World…

https://youtu.be/nyWzcq3va7M For two years, 7-year-old Jermaine Bell saved roughly $100 to help fund his family’s dream vacation to Disneyland. But…
09.11.19
NBA Bans “Ninja-Style” Headbands Ahead Of Upcoming Season

The NBA has gone through several stylistic changes over the decades, with athletes introducing their own flair to the standard…
09.11.19
Rest In Power: Joan Johnson, The Queen Of…

The iconic co-founder of the Johnson Products Company passed on September 6 after battling with complications from a 2005 car…
09.11.19
Spelman To Establish Center Of Excellence For Minority…

Spelman College is establishing the Center of Excellence for Minority Women in STEM after receiving a $2 million grant from…
09.10.19
Restaurant Employee ‘Mistakenly’ Addresses Woman Named Nyjah As…

Nyjah Vest went to a Mexican restaurant on September 7 and reportedly received a receipt with much more than the…
09.10.19
Charity That Got $200K From NFL’s Inspire Change…

The partnership between the NFL and Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation has come under an avalanche of criticism, egged on in no…
09.10.19
Residents Of Bahamas Evacuating To U.S. Told To…

Residents of The Bahamas looking to flee the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Dorian were en route to…
09.10.19
Fade Served: McDonald’s Employee Choked & 2-Pieced A…

Fast food chains continue to be hotbeds for hotheads even without chicken sandwiches on the menu. Over the weekend, a…
09.10.19
Kawhi Leonard’s Sister Accused Of Killing 84-Year-Old Woman

Her situation involves a whole laundry list of crazy allegations including assault & battery, elder abuse, robbery and murder.
09.10.19
Photographer Called Cops On Black Mom With Adopted…

The little boy, Princeton, is only 2-years-old and has been with her ever since he was strong enough to leave…
09.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close