NBA Bans “Ninja-Style” Headbands Ahead Of Upcoming Season

The headband style has been worn by the likes of Jimmy Butler and others.

Philadelphia 76ers v Minnesota Timberwolves

Source: Hannah Foslien / Getty

The NBA has gone through several stylistic changes over the decades, with athletes introducing their own flair to the standard uniforms at various intervals. However, those expecting the so-called “Ninja-style” headband accessory to gain traction will be disappointed to know that the league is banning the look ahead of the season.

ESPN reports:

Several players — including the Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler, the New Orleans Pelicans’ Jrue Holiday, the LA Clippers’ Montrezl Harrell, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns and the Brooklyn Nets’ Jarrett Allen — regularly wore the headgear a season ago.

The NBA never had a formal process to approve the headgear, and allowed players to wear it during the 2018-19 season because, spokesman Mike Bass told ESPN, “We didn’t want to cause a disruption by intervening midseason.”

The NBA notified teams in May that the headbands wouldn’t be a part of this season’s approved uniforms.

The NBA’s competition committee discussed the headwear as part of its meetings in Chicago on Monday. A source told ESPN that some members expressed concerns on safety, including the looseness of the headwear.

Yeah, we don’t want any player to get injured by an errant headband on the court (insert sarcasm).

Photo: Getty

NBA Bans “Ninja-Style” Headbands Ahead Of Upcoming Season was originally published on hiphopwired.com

NBA

