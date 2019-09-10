CLOSE
The D.L. Hughley Show
D.L. Top 10 Reasons To Leave A First Date Within 10 Minutes

Have you ever been on a date so bad you couldn’t wait to get out of there? Well, there are some situations where it’s completely reasonable to leave a date within the first 10 minutes. If he tells you that “you don’t look like your picture,” takes a picture of you for his mom, or he does drugs in the bathroom. Listen to the full list in the audio above.

