If you’re Black, this list applies to you! Most of us are afraid of the 1992-2011 Crown Victoria because we assume it’s the police. We also refuse to pick up the phone for unknown numbers. One of the most terrifying things for Black people is seeing an unaccompanied dog….or even a dog on a leash that gets too close.

D.L.’s Top 10 Things That Scare Black Folks was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 21 hours ago

