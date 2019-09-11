CLOSE
D.L.’s Top 10 Things That Scare Black Folks

If you’re Black, this list applies to you! Most of us are afraid of the 1992-2011 Crown Victoria because we assume it’s the police. We also refuse to pick up the phone for unknown numbers. One of the most terrifying things for Black people is seeing an unaccompanied dog….or even a dog on a leash that gets too close.

Biking While Black: Las Vegas Cops Killed Black…

A Black Las Vegas man was arrested last week after police initially stopped him for not having proper lighting and…
09.12.19
7-Year-Old Surprised With Free Trip to Disney World…

https://youtu.be/nyWzcq3va7M For two years, 7-year-old Jermaine Bell saved roughly $100 to help fund his family’s dream vacation to Disneyland. But…
09.11.19
NBA Bans “Ninja-Style” Headbands Ahead Of Upcoming Season

The NBA has gone through several stylistic changes over the decades, with athletes introducing their own flair to the standard…
09.11.19
Rest In Power: Joan Johnson, The Queen Of…

The iconic co-founder of the Johnson Products Company passed on September 6 after battling with complications from a 2005 car…
09.11.19
Spelman To Establish Center Of Excellence For Minority…

Spelman College is establishing the Center of Excellence for Minority Women in STEM after receiving a $2 million grant from…
09.10.19
Restaurant Employee ‘Mistakenly’ Addresses Woman Named Nyjah As…

Nyjah Vest went to a Mexican restaurant on September 7 and reportedly received a receipt with much more than the…
09.10.19
Charity That Got $200K From NFL’s Inspire Change…

The partnership between the NFL and Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation has come under an avalanche of criticism, egged on in no…
09.10.19
Residents Of Bahamas Evacuating To U.S. Told To…

Residents of The Bahamas looking to flee the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Dorian were en route to…
09.10.19
Fade Served: McDonald’s Employee Choked & 2-Pieced A…

Fast food chains continue to be hotbeds for hotheads even without chicken sandwiches on the menu. Over the weekend, a…
09.10.19
Kawhi Leonard’s Sister Accused Of Killing 84-Year-Old Woman

Her situation involves a whole laundry list of crazy allegations including assault & battery, elder abuse, robbery and murder.
09.10.19
