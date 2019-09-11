TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

‘Harriet,’ ‘Dolemite,’ ‘Just Mercy’ And All The Highlights From The Toronto International Film Festival [PHOTOS]

TORONTO – If you’re always dreamed of going to Cannes for one of the world’s most famous film festivals, you can save yourself some air miles and some flying time by going to Canada instead. The annual Toronto Film Festival, around since 1976, is one of the largest film festivals in the world. This year, over 200 feature-length films, short films and documentaries from around the globe were screened, including many that you’ll see getting accolades during Oscar, Golden Globe and SAG Awards season in 2020.  Here’s what we saw, heard and liked (or didn’t) during our time at the festival which continues through the 15th.

Unsung Cruise

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

CELEB-SPOTTING:

The Toronto Film Festival is the place to be if you want to spot, take pics or possibly encounter a celebrity. Every major celebrity with a film out is there and they will show up on the red carpets for the big premieres of the major movies. What great about it is that Toronto prepares by blocking off a portion of King Street, a major thoroughfare where the TIFF Lightbox building his which is the festival’s main hub. (The Lightbox holds film-related events all year-long. )This allows for fans to get pretty up close and personal with the stars as the premieres are set up for maximum access and most celebs work not just the red carpet, but the crowd, taking selfies with fans and interacting with them. I literally almost stumbled upon Kristen Stewart at the red carpet premiere for Seberg.

 

FAVORITE MOVIE WITH A BLACK PERSON IN IT THAT’S NOT A BLACK MOVIE  

Susan Kelechi Watson from NBC’s mega-hit series This Is Us plays a woman married to Esquire magazine journalist Lloyd Vogel, (a pseudonym for real-life Esquire writer Tom Junod) whose life is changed by his celebrity profile of Fred Rogers, played by Tom Hanks, the host of the 70’s children’s TV show Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood. Watson is excellent and the movie should be one of the early Oscar frontrunners coming out of TIFF. If you are old enough to remember Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood, it will be a tearjerker for you, but director Marielle Heller said at one of the film’s screenings that people who had never heard of Mr. Rogers were moved by the movie. There is one extraordinary scene in the film that should resonate with audiences as it did in Toronto. Release Date: November 22

MOST SURPRISING MOVIE

You may have thought that Hustlers was just a superficial Jennifer Lopez vehicle about a bunch of strippers pulling off a few shady robberies but the movie is a lot more layered than that. Through the relationship of veteran stripper Ramona and her protegé, Destiny (Constance Wu) it explores the dynamics of toxic female friendship while also making a few salient points about sexuality, money and the limited choices of women with few resources. Lizzo and Cardi B make cameo appearances – (and Cardi’s is hilarious) but Keke Palmer gets a meatier role and does well with it. That growing Oscar buzz for Lopez is well-deserved. It’s one of the strongest performances of her career. Release date: September 13th

‘Harriet,’ ‘Dolemite,’ ‘Just Mercy’ And All The Highlights From The Toronto International Film Festival [PHOTOS] was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Toronto Film Festival

1 2 3Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Biking While Black: Las Vegas Cops Killed Black…

A Black Las Vegas man was arrested last week after police initially stopped him for not having proper lighting and…
09.12.19
7-Year-Old Surprised With Free Trip to Disney World…

https://youtu.be/nyWzcq3va7M For two years, 7-year-old Jermaine Bell saved roughly $100 to help fund his family’s dream vacation to Disneyland. But…
09.11.19
NBA Bans “Ninja-Style” Headbands Ahead Of Upcoming Season

The NBA has gone through several stylistic changes over the decades, with athletes introducing their own flair to the standard…
09.11.19
Rest In Power: Joan Johnson, The Queen Of…

The iconic co-founder of the Johnson Products Company passed on September 6 after battling with complications from a 2005 car…
09.11.19
Spelman To Establish Center Of Excellence For Minority…

Spelman College is establishing the Center of Excellence for Minority Women in STEM after receiving a $2 million grant from…
09.10.19
Restaurant Employee ‘Mistakenly’ Addresses Woman Named Nyjah As…

Nyjah Vest went to a Mexican restaurant on September 7 and reportedly received a receipt with much more than the…
09.10.19
Charity That Got $200K From NFL’s Inspire Change…

The partnership between the NFL and Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation has come under an avalanche of criticism, egged on in no…
09.10.19
Residents Of Bahamas Evacuating To U.S. Told To…

Residents of The Bahamas looking to flee the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Dorian were en route to…
09.10.19
Fade Served: McDonald’s Employee Choked & 2-Pieced A…

Fast food chains continue to be hotbeds for hotheads even without chicken sandwiches on the menu. Over the weekend, a…
09.10.19
Kawhi Leonard’s Sister Accused Of Killing 84-Year-Old Woman

Her situation involves a whole laundry list of crazy allegations including assault & battery, elder abuse, robbery and murder.
09.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close