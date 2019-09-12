CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Michael Jordan To Donate $1 Million To Help With Bahamas Relief Efforts

If only Michael Jordan was President...

While Donald Trump continues to abuse his Presidential power to justify his asinine proclamation that Alabama was going to get hit by Hurricane Dorian while denying devastated Bahamians entry into the United States, NBA legend Michael Jordan is actually making moves to help the Bahamas with much needed relief efforts after the islands were subjected to days of category 5 winds and rains from the hurricane.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

According to TMZ, the iconic sports player has once again sprung into action to help victims of a hurricane and pledged to donate $1 million as the relief efforts continue on the islands.

Unsung Cruise

“I am devastated to see the destruction that Hurricane Dorian has brought to the Bahamas, where I own property and visit frequently,” MJ said.

“My heart goes out to everyone who is suffering and to those who have lost loved ones.”

According to his rep, Estee Portnoy, his Airness will be monitoring how things go in the Bahamas and will donate the money to different non-profit organizations that are a part of the relief efforts.

Props.

Other celebrities that have come out of pocket and done their part to help those affected by the hurricane include Tyler Perry who’s used his own private jet to get materials out to the Bahamas, Ludacris, Buddy Hield and Luke Walton. Donald Trump meanwhile is doing his part by keeping supposed “gang members” and “drug dealers” of the Bahamas from entering the US without the proper visas or passports. Donald Trump really doesn’t like helping people from the islands in the Atlantic, huh?

Michael Jordan To Donate $1 Million To Help With Bahamas Relief Efforts was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Michael Jordan

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
SMH: Jack In The Box Drive-Thru Employee Fired…

A deaf woman in California was both mocked and refused service by an employee at Jack in the Box after she passed the…
09.13.19
White CEO Says He Hires Mostly Black Women…

Here we are centuries after slavery and White men are still using the labor of Black women to their benefit.…
09.13.19
Biking While Black: Las Vegas Cops Killed Black…

A Black Las Vegas man was arrested last week after police initially stopped him for not having proper lighting and…
09.12.19
7-Year-Old Surprised With Free Trip to Disney World…

https://youtu.be/nyWzcq3va7M For two years, 7-year-old Jermaine Bell saved roughly $100 to help fund his family’s dream vacation to Disneyland. But…
09.11.19
NBA Bans “Ninja-Style” Headbands Ahead Of Upcoming Season

The NBA has gone through several stylistic changes over the decades, with athletes introducing their own flair to the standard…
09.11.19
Rest In Power: Joan Johnson, The Queen Of…

The iconic co-founder of the Johnson Products Company passed on September 6 after battling with complications from a 2005 car…
09.11.19
Spelman To Establish Center Of Excellence For Minority…

Spelman College is establishing the Center of Excellence for Minority Women in STEM after receiving a $2 million grant from…
09.10.19
Restaurant Employee ‘Mistakenly’ Addresses Woman Named Nyjah As…

Nyjah Vest went to a Mexican restaurant on September 7 and reportedly received a receipt with much more than the…
09.10.19
Charity That Got $200K From NFL’s Inspire Change…

The partnership between the NFL and Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation has come under an avalanche of criticism, egged on in no…
09.10.19
Residents Of Bahamas Evacuating To U.S. Told To…

Residents of The Bahamas looking to flee the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Dorian were en route to…
09.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close