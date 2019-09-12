While Donald Trump continues to abuse his Presidential power to justify his asinine proclamation that Alabama was going to get hit by Hurricane Dorian while denying devastated Bahamians entry into the United States, NBA legend Michael Jordan is actually making moves to help the Bahamas with much needed relief efforts after the islands were subjected to days of category 5 winds and rains from the hurricane.

According to TMZ, the iconic sports player has once again sprung into action to help victims of a hurricane and pledged to donate $1 million as the relief efforts continue on the islands.

“I am devastated to see the destruction that Hurricane Dorian has brought to the Bahamas, where I own property and visit frequently,” MJ said.

“My heart goes out to everyone who is suffering and to those who have lost loved ones.”

According to his rep, Estee Portnoy, his Airness will be monitoring how things go in the Bahamas and will donate the money to different non-profit organizations that are a part of the relief efforts.

Props.

Other celebrities that have come out of pocket and done their part to help those affected by the hurricane include Tyler Perry who’s used his own private jet to get materials out to the Bahamas, Ludacris, Buddy Hield and Luke Walton. Donald Trump meanwhile is doing his part by keeping supposed “gang members” and “drug dealers” of the Bahamas from entering the US without the proper visas or passports. Donald Trump really doesn’t like helping people from the islands in the Atlantic, huh?

Michael Jordan To Donate $1 Million To Help With Bahamas Relief Efforts was originally published on hiphopwired.com

