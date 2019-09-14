CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Kurupt Falls Off The Wagon, Alcohol Banned From ‘Marriage Boot Camp’

Young Gotti suffered a relapse.

The City Of Los Angeles Officially Unveils Obama Boulevard In Honor Of The 44th President Of The United States Of America

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Rapper Kurupt is battling alcohol abuse, and his participation on a reality show has unfortunately set him back. The famed rapper suffered a relapse while on Marriage Boot Camp, and alcohol has now been banned from the set.

Unsung Cruise

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Reports TMZ:

Sources close to production tell TMZ … Kurupt turned up with the rest of the cast inside the ‘MBC’ house, and the rapper drank so much he ended up needing medical treatment. We’re told Kurupt missed 2 days of filming while he was hospitalized from his boozy night.

Kurupt’s bender is having serious repercussions for him and his costars. Our sources say production told cast members there will be no more alcohol in the house for the remainder of this season, and the plan is to ban booze from future seasons.

Before Kurupt’s dangerous relapse … we’re told every adult beverage imaginable was available in the ‘MBC’ house … but now the home is completely dry.

It’s known knowledge that reality shows tend to have the spirits flowing to inspire drama and confrontation.

See Also: Report: Phaedra Parks To Join “Marriage Boot Camp” With Her New Man

Although a Philadelphia native, Kurupt Young Gotti came to fame in the late 1990’s as a member of The Dogg Pound in Los Angeles, dropping bars on numerous Death Row hits with the likes of Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

Prayers up to Kurupt.

Kurupt Falls Off The Wagon, Alcohol Banned From ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

kurupt , marriage boot camp

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
White Student In Viral Blackface Photo Attacks People…

Leana Kaplan issued a so-called apology dripping with her white privilege while Colorado Student University still refuses to punish the…
09.16.19
SMH: Jack In The Box Drive-Thru Employee Fired…

A deaf woman in California was both mocked and refused service by an employee at Jack in the Box after she passed the…
09.13.19
White CEO Says He Hires Mostly Black Women…

Here we are centuries after slavery and White men are still using the labor of Black women to their benefit.…
09.13.19
Biking While Black: Las Vegas Cops Killed Black…

A Black Las Vegas man was arrested last week after police initially stopped him for not having proper lighting and…
09.12.19
7-Year-Old Surprised With Free Trip to Disney World…

https://youtu.be/nyWzcq3va7M For two years, 7-year-old Jermaine Bell saved roughly $100 to help fund his family’s dream vacation to Disneyland. But…
09.11.19
NBA Bans “Ninja-Style” Headbands Ahead Of Upcoming Season

The NBA has gone through several stylistic changes over the decades, with athletes introducing their own flair to the standard…
09.11.19
Rest In Power: Joan Johnson, The Queen Of…

The iconic co-founder of the Johnson Products Company passed on September 6 after battling with complications from a 2005 car…
09.11.19
Spelman To Establish Center Of Excellence For Minority…

Spelman College is establishing the Center of Excellence for Minority Women in STEM after receiving a $2 million grant from…
09.10.19
Restaurant Employee ‘Mistakenly’ Addresses Woman Named Nyjah As…

Nyjah Vest went to a Mexican restaurant on September 7 and reportedly received a receipt with much more than the…
09.10.19
Charity That Got $200K From NFL’s Inspire Change…

The partnership between the NFL and Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation has come under an avalanche of criticism, egged on in no…
09.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close