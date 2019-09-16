CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

ABC Announces Beyoncé’s ‘Making The Gift’ Special

Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Beyoncé has teamed up with ABC to gift us with another special television event. The network has been deemed “A-Bey-C” after announcing that they will air Making the Gift,giving the BeyHive an up close and personal look at the making of The Lion King soundtrack.

Unsung Cruise

“The Beyonce-executive-produced album is a masterful recording, with a robust soundscape bringing together some of the most important African artists of the day with well-known American talent to both re-interpret the powerful story and themes of the iconic film and bring the authentic sounds of Africa to a global audience,” ABC said in a press release.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The hour-long special gives fans a look into the creative process behind each song of the soundtrack. Bey called this project her “love letter to Africa.”

“The narrative, steeped in love and appreciation, highlights the beauty of the people and the vibrant sounds of a pulsating continent,” read the press release.

The wait for this special program won’t be long either. Making the Gift airs September 16th on ABC.

Take a look at the trailer below.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

ABC Announces Beyoncé’s ‘Making The Gift’ Special was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Beyonce

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
White Student In Viral Blackface Photo Attacks People…

Leana Kaplan issued a so-called apology dripping with her white privilege while Colorado Student University still refuses to punish the…
09.16.19
SMH: Jack In The Box Drive-Thru Employee Fired…

A deaf woman in California was both mocked and refused service by an employee at Jack in the Box after she passed the…
09.13.19
White CEO Says He Hires Mostly Black Women…

Here we are centuries after slavery and White men are still using the labor of Black women to their benefit.…
09.13.19
Biking While Black: Las Vegas Cops Killed Black…

A Black Las Vegas man was arrested last week after police initially stopped him for not having proper lighting and…
09.12.19
7-Year-Old Surprised With Free Trip to Disney World…

https://youtu.be/nyWzcq3va7M For two years, 7-year-old Jermaine Bell saved roughly $100 to help fund his family’s dream vacation to Disneyland. But…
09.11.19
NBA Bans “Ninja-Style” Headbands Ahead Of Upcoming Season

The NBA has gone through several stylistic changes over the decades, with athletes introducing their own flair to the standard…
09.11.19
Rest In Power: Joan Johnson, The Queen Of…

The iconic co-founder of the Johnson Products Company passed on September 6 after battling with complications from a 2005 car…
09.11.19
Spelman To Establish Center Of Excellence For Minority…

Spelman College is establishing the Center of Excellence for Minority Women in STEM after receiving a $2 million grant from…
09.10.19
Restaurant Employee ‘Mistakenly’ Addresses Woman Named Nyjah As…

Nyjah Vest went to a Mexican restaurant on September 7 and reportedly received a receipt with much more than the…
09.10.19
Charity That Got $200K From NFL’s Inspire Change…

The partnership between the NFL and Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation has come under an avalanche of criticism, egged on in no…
09.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close