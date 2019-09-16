CLOSE
National
HomeNational

White Philly Cops Gleefully Harass Black Boy Waiting For Bus, Laughed At His Fear

According to video obtained by a local high school student, the boy, who was around 14, was waiting at the stop shirtless with others on a hot Philadelphia summer day.

Police Car with Flashing Lights

Source: Dan Reynolds Photography / Getty

An incident that took place over the weekend in Philadelphia highlighted what appears to be an extreme misuse of power by officers who detained a shirtless Black boy for no discernible reason. According to a fellow teen waiting in the same area for a bus, the boy did nothing to warrant the harassment from police, who then allegedly said they wanted the boy to tell his friends he was “shaking” in the back of the squad car.

Unsung Cruise

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

A Twitter user named @Asiaaaaaaaaaaa_, who says she’s 16 and attended school with the group of fellow students waiting on a city bus, says that the officers pulled up on the boy demanded he entered the back of the squad car. The students there continually let the police know that the boy didn’t commit a crime that warranted the confrontation, and allegedly wanted him to share how scared he was with his friends, all with what the students say was said with a laugh.

In total, around four white police officers surrounded the students after eventually vacating the scene without landing an arrest.

The efforts from @Asiaaaaaaaaaaa_ via Twitter and also her Instagram page (@_a.s.i.a____) has brought light to the incident and she has been relentless in sharing retweets and words of support. At 16, Asia’s poise and unwavering focus on getting the facts straight on behalf of the boy should be admired.

Thus far, the police department, aware that Asia’s coverage is gaining ground, responded to her string of texts to invite her to file a complaint.

Photo: Getty

White Philly Cops Gleefully Harass Black Boy Waiting For Bus, Laughed At His Fear was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Philadelphia , racism

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Kamala Harris Calls For Impeachment Of Brett Kavanaugh…

Presidential candidate and current California Senator Kamala Harris is calling for the impeachment of newly Trump-appointed Supreme Court Justice Brett…
09.17.19
White Philly Cops Gleefully Harass Black Boy Waiting…

An incident that took place over the weekend in Philadelphia highlighted what appears to be an extreme misuse of power…
09.17.19
White Student In Viral Blackface Photo Attacks People…

Leana Kaplan issued a so-called apology dripping with her white privilege while Colorado Student University still refuses to punish the…
09.16.19
SMH: Jack In The Box Drive-Thru Employee Fired…

A deaf woman in California was both mocked and refused service by an employee at Jack in the Box after she passed the…
09.13.19
White CEO Says He Hires Mostly Black Women…

Here we are centuries after slavery and White men are still using the labor of Black women to their benefit.…
09.13.19
Biking While Black: Las Vegas Cops Killed Black…

A Black Las Vegas man was arrested last week after police initially stopped him for not having proper lighting and…
09.12.19
7-Year-Old Surprised With Free Trip to Disney World…

https://youtu.be/nyWzcq3va7M For two years, 7-year-old Jermaine Bell saved roughly $100 to help fund his family’s dream vacation to Disneyland. But…
09.11.19
NBA Bans “Ninja-Style” Headbands Ahead Of Upcoming Season

The NBA has gone through several stylistic changes over the decades, with athletes introducing their own flair to the standard…
09.11.19
Rest In Power: Joan Johnson, The Queen Of…

The iconic co-founder of the Johnson Products Company passed on September 6 after battling with complications from a 2005 car…
09.11.19
Spelman To Establish Center Of Excellence For Minority…

Spelman College is establishing the Center of Excellence for Minority Women in STEM after receiving a $2 million grant from…
09.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close