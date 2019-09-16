CLOSE
Peep The Latest Trailer to HBO’s Regina King-Starring ‘Watchmen’

Regina King as an ass-kickin' superhero? Sign us up!

Before Zack Snyder basically ruined the DCEU with his long-time coming yet lackluster superhero film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (even that title was hella corny), he took another beloved comic book series and brought it to the silver screen with Watchmen. Though the 2009 film got mixed reviews from both critics and fans alike, it was a visually stunning achievement as far as comic book films go and now HBO is looking to turn the cult classic 80’s comic book franchise into a brand new series with a different iteration of the original source material Snyder brought to life.

Starring Regina King as Angela Abar who’s a wife by day and masked vigilanti by night, Watchmen is set in an alternate reality in which the world is five minutes from midnight on the Doomsday Clock and the only thing keeping the planet as we know it from utter destruction are masked outlaw heroes who put in that work that law enforcement are prohibited from doing. Though it doesn’t seem like we’ll be graced with the presence of a Doctor Manhattan or a Comedian, the show does seem to include a gang of Rorschach disciples and an older version of Ozymandias. We also get a glimpse of the OG Watchmen airplane, the Owlship, crash landing onto the earth. Will another original Watchmen hero be behind the wheel? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

Check out the trailer for HBO’s Watchmen below and let us know if you’ll be tuning in come October 20.

Peep The Latest Trailer to HBO’s Regina King-Starring ‘Watchmen’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

