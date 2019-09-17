CLOSE
Kamala Harris Calls For Impeachment Of Brett Kavanaugh After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Senator and Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris blasts Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh after he's once again accused of sexual misconduct.

US-VOTE-2020-DEMOCRATS-DEBATE-POLITICS

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

Presidential candidate and current California Senator Kamala Harris is calling for the impeachment of newly Trump-appointed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh after the latest allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Sen. Kamala Harris took to Twitter to voice her concern about Kavanaugh’s appointment to the high courts, blasting his confirmation process as a “sham” after new allegations have surfaced accusing the justice of more sexual misconduct against a former classmate.

“I sat through those hearings,” she tweeted, referring to the Senate hearings after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct.

“Brett Kavanaugh lied to the U.S. Senate and most importantly to the American people,” she added. “He was put on the Court through a sham process and his place on the Court is an insult to the pursuit of truth and justice. He must be impeached.”

Sen. Kamala Harris is the second Democratic representative and Presidential candidate to call for Justice Kavanaugh’s impeachment after he was hit with another accusation of unwanted sexual contact by a male classmate who said he witnessed Kavanaugh expose himself and press his genitals against a woman without her consent. In an explosive article published by The New York Times on Saturday (Sept. 14), the allegation was reported over a year ago but was not made available to the public until now. The article also reveals that the claim was reported to the FBI, but was not investigated.

Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro is also for the justice’s impeachment hours after the report was published.

“It’s more clear than ever that Brett Kavanaugh lied under oath. He should be impeached,” he tweeted on Saturday night. “And Congress should review the failure of the Department of Justice to properly investigate the matter.”

Kavanaugh has denied all of the allegations he has faced, calling them politically motivated, but critics are pointing out that during his nomination process he faced similar accusations including the accusations of attempted rape by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

As of press time, Supreme Justice Kavanaugh has yet to comment on the new allegations.

Kamala Harris Calls For Impeachment Of Brett Kavanaugh After Sexual Misconduct Allegations was originally published on hiphopwired.com

