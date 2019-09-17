CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Naomi Campbell Shows Us How To Go Nude During London Fashion Week [POLL]

Street Style - LFW September 2019

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

Naomi Campbell stepped out at London Fashion Week to attend the Burberry show looking like a latté. The 49-year-old supermodel turned the sidewalk into a catwalk as she entered the building. Fresh off the runway from her Fashion For Relief Charity Show, the model and activist served a sultry smile for the camera.

Unsung Cruise
Celebrity Sightings - LFW September 2019 - Day 4

Source: Ricky Vigil M / Getty

Rocking her signature straight hair – her outfit is showing us how to get our nudes together for Fall! The British beauty looked elegant in a Burberry outfit. She wore a coffee colored, see through, pussy bow top that she left effortlessly untied. She paired it with a mixed textile Burberry skirt. I love this skirt because it’s quilted in the front and looks as if is mixed with a patterned silk overlay. I love the side ruffle as well to add dimension.

Celebrity Sightings - LFW September 2019 - Day 4

Source: Neil Mockford / Getty

She accessorized with tortoiseshell oversized sunglasses and looked to be carrying her wallet as if she was in a slight hurry to leave the house. She seems to be wearing a jade necklace of some sorts.

Burberry Spring Summer 2020 Show

Source: David M. Benett / Getty

A whole nude look is timeless and right up there with black and white chic. A nude look makes one come across as sexy and put together when worn right. The knee length skirt paired with the pussy bow top makes this a high class work inspo outfit for me!

Beauties, what do you think of this look? Is it haute or naught? Take our poll and sound off in the comment section.

DON’T MISS:

Beyoncé Name-Dropped Lupita, Naomi Campbrll And Kelly Rowland On ‘Brown Skin Girl’ And We’re Hype AF

GET THE LOOK: Naomi Campbell, Winnie Harlow, Willow Smith And More Were Spotted At The Christian Dior Paris Haute Couture Show

Naomi Campbell Was Queen Of The Night At The amFAR The Naked Heart Foundation Fabulous Fund Fair Gala

Slay! 25 Pics That Prove Naomi Campbell Been Fine Since Before You Were Born

14 photos Launch gallery

Slay! 25 Pics That Prove Naomi Campbell Been Fine Since Before You Were Born

Continue reading Slay! 25 Pics That Prove Naomi Campbell Been Fine Since Before You Were Born

Slay! 25 Pics That Prove Naomi Campbell Been Fine Since Before You Were Born

[caption id="attachment_2881200" align="alignleft" width="1019"] Source: Mireya Acierto / Getty[/caption] Naomi Campbell turns today and it’s hard to believe that she still looks as good as she did in her modeling days – before most millennials were even thought of. In honor of the queens b’day, check out these vintage pics of Nae Nae in all her youthful fineness.

 

 

HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Naomi Campbell Shows Us How To Go Nude During London Fashion Week [POLL] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
Women’s March Did Not Cut Ties With Tamika…

NewsOne obtains documents that explain the full story.
09.19.19
Asian-Owned D.C. Bar Accused Of Calling Woman ‘Black’…

Customer says the manager did nothing to defend a Black woman getting kicked out.
09.19.19
Pittsburgh Pirates Star Felipe Vazquez Charged With Statutory…

An explosive case unfolded today after news that Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez was slapped with several charges in connection…
09.18.19
Colin Kaepernick’s “Dream Crazy” Nike Campaign Wins An…

Colin Kaepernick is changing the game once again. His ambassador role at Nike has proven to be a wise move…
09.18.19
Racist Attacks Embattled Candidate Running To Be First…

The incidents come amidst a week of controversy.
09.18.19
Swizz Beatz Tells His Son When Kids Call…

This how the rapper handles his son dealing with racism.
09.18.19
Really Fam? Ex-NFL Player Arrested For Faking Hate…

From the book of Juicy Smollett, we now have another case of someone faking a hate crime to gain attention.…
09.18.19
Kamala Harris Calls For Impeachment Of Brett Kavanaugh…

Presidential candidate and current California Senator Kamala Harris is calling for the impeachment of newly Trump-appointed Supreme Court Justice Brett…
09.17.19
White Philly Cops Gleefully Harass Black Boy Waiting…

An incident that took place over the weekend in Philadelphia highlighted what appears to be an extreme misuse of power…
09.17.19
White Student In Viral Blackface Photo Attacks People…

Leana Kaplan issued a so-called apology dripping with her white privilege while Colorado Student University still refuses to punish the…
09.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close