D.L.’s Top 10 Adjectives Men Never Want You To Use To Describe Them

Men love compliments just as much as women, but there are some adjectives that women may use that they hate. Even if you mean it in the nicest way possible…just don’t do it. Never call a man frugal, flamboyant, childish, soft, or lanky. Listen to the audio for the full list.

Jamai Harris Posted September 17, 2019

