New Yeezy Foam Runners

TSR STAFF: Tanya P.! ________________ #TSRFashion: #Roommates, according to @YeezyMafia, Kanye West reportedly intends on dropping his latest sneakers in 2020. When it comes to fashion or music, we know Kanye is one to shake things up and set the internet on fire. ___________________ And it’s looking like his latest release will do just that, once again. His popular Yeezy sneaker will have one more model added to the collection. ___________________ The shoe seems to be a one-piece foam construction that includes breathable holes throughout the design. What are your initial thoughts Roommates?