CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Pittsburgh Pirates Star Felipe Vazquez Charged With Statutory Sexual Assault

The MLB All-Star pitcher carried on a relationship with a teen girl, starting when she was 13 and was caught due to his tattoos.

St Louis Cardinals v Pittsburgh Pirates

Source: Justin Berl / Getty

An explosive case unfolded today after news that Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez was slapped with several charges in connection to his relationship with a minor girl. Police were able to close in on the 28-year-old MLB All-Star due to the distinctive tattoos on his arm.

Unsung Cruise

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

TMZ Sports exclusively reports:

Pittsburgh Pirates all-star pitcher Felipe Vazquez was arrested this morning in Pennsylvania on some truly disturbing charges including solicitation of a 13-year-old girl.

The 28-year-old closer — considered one of the best pitchers in baseball — was taken into custody in Pittsburgh stemming from an arrest warrant out of Florida.

Officials say they were investigating allegations Vasquez had a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl in Lee County, Florida.

According to officials, the girl, now 15 years old, WAS continuing to have a relationship with Vasquez and had received a video in July from the MLB star performing a “sex act.”

Officials say Vasquez also sent the girl text messages suggesting they would meet for sex after the MLB season ended.

Several electronic devices were seized from Vasquez’s apartment in Pittsburgh during the investigation.

In subsequent updates, and a report from CBS Pittsburgh adding to the details, it has since come out that Vazquez is facing three felony charges — statutory sexual assault of a minor 11 years or older; unlawful contact with a minor; and corruption of minors — as well as one misdemeanor, indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old.

Vazquez appeared in court in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania Tuesday and was denied bail with other charges said to be pending.

Photo: Getty

Pittsburgh Pirates Star Felipe Vazquez Charged With Statutory Sexual Assault was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Felipe Vazquez , Pittsburgh Pirates

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Pittsburgh Pirates Star Felipe Vazquez Charged With Statutory…

An explosive case unfolded today after news that Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez was slapped with several charges in connection…
09.18.19
Colin Kaepernick’s “Dream Crazy” Nike Campaign Wins An…

Colin Kaepernick is changing the game once again. His ambassador role at Nike has proven to be a wise move…
09.18.19
Racist Attacks Embattled Candidate Running To Be First…

The incidents come amidst a week of controversy.
09.18.19
Swizz Beatz Tells His Son When Kids Call…

This how the rapper handles his son dealing with racism.
09.18.19
Really Fam? Ex-NFL Player Arrested For Faking Hate…

From the book of Juicy Smollett, we now have another case of someone faking a hate crime to gain attention.…
09.18.19
Kamala Harris Calls For Impeachment Of Brett Kavanaugh…

Presidential candidate and current California Senator Kamala Harris is calling for the impeachment of newly Trump-appointed Supreme Court Justice Brett…
09.17.19
White Philly Cops Gleefully Harass Black Boy Waiting…

An incident that took place over the weekend in Philadelphia highlighted what appears to be an extreme misuse of power…
09.17.19
White Student In Viral Blackface Photo Attacks People…

Leana Kaplan issued a so-called apology dripping with her white privilege while Colorado Student University still refuses to punish the…
09.16.19
SMH: Jack In The Box Drive-Thru Employee Fired…

A deaf woman in California was both mocked and refused service by an employee at Jack in the Box after she passed the…
09.13.19
White CEO Says He Hires Mostly Black Women…

Here we are centuries after slavery and White men are still using the labor of Black women to their benefit.…
09.13.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close