Hall of Famers Cal Ripken and Eddie Murray visited Frederick Douglass High School to help dedicate a brand-new baseball field, named in honor of Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson Tuesday.
Cal Ripken named his 88th Youth Field after everyone’s hero, Brooks Robinson. The new Brooks Robinson Field is located at Frederick Douglass High School in West Baltimore near Mondawmin Mall.
Considered the greatest defensive third basemen in major league history, Brooks played his entire 23-year major league career for the Baltimore Orioles from 1955 to 1977.
Source:Fox Baltimore
Brooks Robinson Baseball Field Dedicated In West Baltimore was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com