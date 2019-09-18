Brooks Robinson Baseball Field Dedicated In West Baltimore

Hall of Famers Cal Ripken and Eddie Murray visited Frederick Douglass High School to help dedicate a brand-new baseball field, named in honor of Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson Tuesday.

Cal Ripken named his 88th Youth Field after everyone’s hero, Brooks Robinson. The new Brooks Robinson Field is located at Frederick Douglass High School in West Baltimore near Mondawmin Mall.

Considered the greatest defensive third basemen in major league history, Brooks played his entire 23-year major league career for the Baltimore Orioles from 1955 to 1977.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments 11 photos Launch gallery #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments 1. Black Girls Rock! Source: 1 of 11 2. Missy Elliott Source: 2 of 11 3. Former First Lady Michelle Obama Source: 3 of 11 4. Congresswoman Maxine Waters Source: 4 of 11 5. Harriet Tubman Source: 5 of 11 6. Viola Davis Source: 6 of 11 7. Ida Bell Wells-Barnett Source: 7 of 11 8. Sojourner Truth Source: 8 of 11 9. Serena Williams Source: 9 of 11 10. Rosa Parks Source: 10 of 11 11. Shirley Chisholm Source: 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments Bump these Confederate statues celebrating slavery, white supremacy and “American history”! We have our own sheroes! And with recent news that folks are sending around a petition that Missy Elliott deserves her own Monument in Charlottesville, we’ve been thinking what other African-American women deserve to have their legacies immortalized in stone in the South. From Missy to Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, here are 10 Black women who we need to have statues in their name NOW!

Source:Fox Baltimore

Brooks Robinson Baseball Field Dedicated In West Baltimore was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com