Patti Labelle Hasn’t Given Up On Finding Mr. Right At 75: “I Still Have Time To Find A Husband”

If you thought the search for Mr. Right ends at a certain point if you don’t necessarily make it to the altar or stay with your spouse for the long haul, legendary singer Patti LaBelle would say you’re wrong.

The 75-year-old “If Only You Knew” singer shared in an exclusive chat with the New York Post at the Zang Toi show during New York Fashion Week that she is still interested in making a trip down the aisle.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“I still have time to find a husband,” she said. “I don’t want a boyfriend. I want a husband.”

Granted, the godmother of soul doesn’t need a man in her corner, but she does desire one who is on the same page with her — not one looking to latch onto her due to her success.

“I have a wonderful life,” she said. “My life is so good that a lot of men admire me and they try to look at me like that and I say, ‘Bye Felicia, Bye.’”

SEE ALSO: Patti LaBelle Partners With Walmart For Frozen Soul Food Line

When she does say “I do” again, Patti is looking forward to wearing a Zang Toi dress and having her man in a tuxedo by the designer, “whoever he is,” she said. She’s optimistic that it will happen because her golden years have been nothing short of fruitful.

“Never stop trying,” she said. “I’m 75 and it seems like the older I get, the better things that happen to me and the younger I feel.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

If Patti does meet her match soon, it wouldn’t be her first trip to the altar. While she was previously engaged to Otis Williams of the Temptations, she was married to Armstead Edwards for more than 30 years before they called it quits and finalized their divorce in 2003. She said her marriage to Armstead, whom she credits as one of her best friends, didn’t work because they struggled to share space.

“We realized that we couldn’t live together anymore. We liked each other from a distance,” she said on Oprah’s Master Class in 2016. “When you feel that, somebody gotta go.”

“I never hated him. He never hated me,” she added. “We just couldn’t live together — not because of physical fights or anything. We never fought, thank God, in 32 years. We got along even when we didn’t get along! But then we realized that we had to leave each other.”

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Patti Labelle Hasn’t Given Up On Finding Mr. Right At 75: “I Still Have Time To Find A Husband” was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com