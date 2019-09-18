CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Beyoncé Shares Footage Of Rumi and Sir Carter [Video]

The royal pair in action.

Source: PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 05: Beyonce performs onstage during the 2015 Budweiser Made in America Festival at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 5, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch)

Not only did Beyoncé surprise her fans with new content but also let her huge following a little closer into her personal life. She let the world get a good look at her twin children.

Unsung Cruise

Earlier this week Queen B premiered the Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift documentary, a behind the scenes special that detailed the making of The Gift, the soundtrack to The Lion King. While viewers were treated to the inner workings of how she curated her tribute to Africa, she also let the Beyhive and beyond get a glimpse at her two youngest children Rum and Sir.

In a scene where the Houston, Texas native is being driven around after landing in the mother continent she pans to both tots who are sitting in booster seats. As spotted on Page Six both kids bear a striking resemblance to both entertainers.

In another clip the twins are seen interacting with their older sister Blue Ivy and their grandmother Tina Knowles.

You can watch the official Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift trailer below.

Photo: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

Beyoncé Shares Footage Of Rumi and Sir Carter [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Women’s March Did Not Cut Ties With Tamika…

NewsOne obtains documents that explain the full story.
09.19.19
Asian-Owned D.C. Bar Accused Of Calling Woman ‘Black’…

Customer says the manager did nothing to defend a Black woman getting kicked out.
09.19.19
Pittsburgh Pirates Star Felipe Vazquez Charged With Statutory…

An explosive case unfolded today after news that Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez was slapped with several charges in connection…
09.18.19
Colin Kaepernick’s “Dream Crazy” Nike Campaign Wins An…

Colin Kaepernick is changing the game once again. His ambassador role at Nike has proven to be a wise move…
09.18.19
Racist Attacks Embattled Candidate Running To Be First…

The incidents come amidst a week of controversy.
09.18.19
Swizz Beatz Tells His Son When Kids Call…

This how the rapper handles his son dealing with racism.
09.18.19
Really Fam? Ex-NFL Player Arrested For Faking Hate…

From the book of Juicy Smollett, we now have another case of someone faking a hate crime to gain attention.…
09.18.19
Kamala Harris Calls For Impeachment Of Brett Kavanaugh…

Presidential candidate and current California Senator Kamala Harris is calling for the impeachment of newly Trump-appointed Supreme Court Justice Brett…
09.17.19
White Philly Cops Gleefully Harass Black Boy Waiting…

An incident that took place over the weekend in Philadelphia highlighted what appears to be an extreme misuse of power…
09.17.19
White Student In Viral Blackface Photo Attacks People…

Leana Kaplan issued a so-called apology dripping with her white privilege while Colorado Student University still refuses to punish the…
09.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close