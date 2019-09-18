Popular Dating App Bans Filtered Photos

View this post on Instagram

TSR STAFF: Danielle J! @prettyaries16 ___________________ #Roommates, if you currently have a profile on the dating app Plenty Of Fish—and have a habit of filtering your photos into oblivion, well there’s some bad news for you. _______________________ In an effort to increase authenticity and to provide a more open, honest experience for users, popular dating app Plenty Of Fish has made a bold move by deciding to officially ban the use of all filtered photos on profiles. According to @dailymirror, the company will embark on a full audit of the 70 million images on its platform, by removing any images that they consider to be overly filtered. Newly uploaded photos will also undergo the same strict guidelines. ______________________ If you’re wondering what specific photos POF is placing under intense scrutiny, here are the details. One of the main photo issues will focus on lens filters, such as those heavily used and popularized by social media apps like Snapchat. Those filters allow you to place digital images onto the user’s face to create a filter effect that changes your appearance to hide blemishes, look thinner and-Click The Link In Bio To Read More! 📸: (@gettyimages)