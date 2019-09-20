CLOSE
Skyzoo & Pete Rock Unleash Joint LP ‘Retropolitan’ To The Masses [Listen]

The collaborative effort has been one of the most anticipated Hip-Hop releases of 2019.

When the news hit that Skyzoo and Pete Rock would be joining forces for a full-length project, Hip-Hop fans all over the world were prepared to experience the expected heat from the talented two. Today (September 20), the Brooklyn wordsmith and the legendary Mount Vernon legend have unveiled their highly-anticipated Retropolitan project.

At 12 tracks deep ‘Zoo and Pete don’t waste the listeners’ time, and Retropolitan does its best to remove all doubts that the collaboration would be nothing less than stellar. Back in August, the single “It’s All Good” was released to favorable results and they followed up that release with the potent “Eastern Conference All-Stars” featuring Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine and Benny The Butcher of Griselda Records fame along with Detroit rhyme slinger, Elzhi.

The features remain minimal with ‘Zoo reconnecting with DMV soul singer Raheem DeVaughn for “One Time” and Styles P making a powerful appearance on the track “Carry The Tradition.”

Check out the streams of Retropolitan below. Sound off in the comments to let us know your favorite tracks.

