CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Got In Trouble For Harassing Wyoming Antelopes

Rich people problems are just different.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 07, 2019

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are now residents of Wyoming, which brings new rules, and struggle. Reportedly, KimYe got into trouble with the law for chasing and harassing antelopes.

Unsung Cruise

Yes, you read that correctly.

Reports TMZ:

The couple was issued a slight scolding over a video Kim posted last weekend, in which it appears Kanye’s taking them for an ATV ride across the range … as he chases some pronghorns, AKA American antelope.

At one point it sounds like Kim shouts, “I think you’re scaring them!!!” … and she’s probably right … which is why there are laws against it.

A spokesperson for the Wyoming Game & Fish Dept. tells TMZ … State laws prohibit this type of animal harassment. We’re told the department was made aware of Kim’s video and paid a visit to the manager of Kanye’s new ranch to make sure everyone is aware of the rules pertaining to wildlife.

KimYe asserts they were minding their business when the antelope rolled up. No formal charges were filed against them anyway.

You care.

View this post on Instagram

Wyoming Nights

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Got In Trouble For Harassing Wyoming Antelopes was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Are You A Hairstylist Living In The NYC…

Hello Beautiful is a Silver Sponsor for the 10th Annual Extensions Expo held in New Jersey. This is a two-day…
09.21.19
Ben Carson Reportedly Continues War On Trans Community…

Sources who work closely with him report ""dismissive and joking" talk.
09.21.19
Torrei Hart Alongside Hilarious Omar Talk New Comedy…

https://youtu.be/Ug3AXGnyPhQ Torrei Hart stopped by the studio today and she came in looking bomb as ever. For those of you…
09.21.19
Women’s March Did Not Cut Ties With Tamika…

NewsOne obtains documents that explain the full story.
09.19.19
Asian-Owned D.C. Bar Accused Of Calling Woman ‘Black’…

Customer says the manager did nothing to defend a Black woman getting kicked out.
09.19.19
Pittsburgh Pirates Star Felipe Vazquez Charged With Statutory…

An explosive case unfolded today after news that Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez was slapped with several charges in connection…
09.18.19
Colin Kaepernick’s “Dream Crazy” Nike Campaign Wins An…

Colin Kaepernick is changing the game once again. His ambassador role at Nike has proven to be a wise move…
09.18.19
Racist Attacks Embattled Candidate Running To Be First…

The incidents come amidst a week of controversy.
09.18.19
Swizz Beatz Tells His Son When Kids Call…

This how the rapper handles his son dealing with racism.
09.18.19
Really Fam? Ex-NFL Player Arrested For Faking Hate…

From the book of Juicy Smollett, we now have another case of someone faking a hate crime to gain attention.…
09.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close