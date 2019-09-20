During a visit to Baltimore on Wednesday evening, Gov. Larry Hogan announced that he was directing Attorney General Brian Frosh to prosecute more violent crime cases in Baltimore City and asking Maryland State Police to execute more high-priority warrants for violent offenders.
In a letter to Gov. Hogan Thursday, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said she was “stunned’ by the plan, which she said she first heard of through media reports.
Source:WMAR2news
Baltimore City State Attorney Marilyn Mosby Responds To Governor Hogan In Letter was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com