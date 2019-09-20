CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Meet The Man Who Has 2 Wives, An Ex-Wife and 26 Kids | Quincy Harris Morning Show Exclusive

Mykal Coles

Source: Sarah / Radio One

Meet Mykal Coles, he has 26 kids. His current wife, and now common-law wife were friends before becoming one union.

Follow the Quincy Harris Morning Show on Instagram @QHMShow

We were first introduced to Mykal Coles on Quincy’s TV show, The Q On Fox. We invited them to come back from Virginia to delve deeper into their lives. So here is a quick overview:

Unsung Cruise

Mykal has kids with a high school sweetheart. He also has an ex-wife that he has kids with, a current legal wife he has kids with and a common-law wife he has kids with.

The oldest kid is 26 years old. They have 7 or 8 kids above the age of 18.

Mykal cheated on his wife with his now-legal wife, Alicia, who he is now legally married to for the last 20 years. Alicia and Jasmine were friends and that is how Jasmine became part of the family.

Mykal Coles & His Wives

Source: Sarah / Radio One

Each woman has her own home and they live 5 minutes apart and Mykal splits his time between both homes.

Mykal on how he splits his time amongst the wives and kids and how is everyone satisfied

My time is crazy but I do good time management because I make sure I make time for all of them; individually as well as collectively. A lot of times I am where I need to be. Jasmine has smaller kids so sometimes I have to be there early in the morning for when she goes to work

Has there ever been jealousy between the wives?

Alicia, the legal wife admits yes, she has been jealous. Yes at different times I have battled with that emotion. Spiritually, I try to pray on it. I pray it away or I read my Bible and that helps me

So you are saying to yourself, pray? What part of the Bible is that? Watch and find out below.

 

More From The Quincy Harris Morning Show:

Meet The Man Who Has 2 Wives, An Ex-Wife and 26 Kids | Quincy Harris Morning Show Exclusive was originally published on Rnbphilly.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Are You A Hairstylist Living In The NYC…

Hello Beautiful is a Silver Sponsor for the 10th Annual Extensions Expo held in New Jersey. This is a two-day…
09.21.19
Ben Carson Reportedly Continues War On Trans Community…

Sources who work closely with him report ""dismissive and joking" talk.
09.21.19
Torrei Hart Alongside Hilarious Omar Talk New Comedy…

https://youtu.be/Ug3AXGnyPhQ Torrei Hart stopped by the studio today and she came in looking bomb as ever. For those of you…
09.21.19
Women’s March Did Not Cut Ties With Tamika…

NewsOne obtains documents that explain the full story.
09.19.19
Asian-Owned D.C. Bar Accused Of Calling Woman ‘Black’…

Customer says the manager did nothing to defend a Black woman getting kicked out.
09.19.19
Pittsburgh Pirates Star Felipe Vazquez Charged With Statutory…

An explosive case unfolded today after news that Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez was slapped with several charges in connection…
09.18.19
Colin Kaepernick’s “Dream Crazy” Nike Campaign Wins An…

Colin Kaepernick is changing the game once again. His ambassador role at Nike has proven to be a wise move…
09.18.19
Racist Attacks Embattled Candidate Running To Be First…

The incidents come amidst a week of controversy.
09.18.19
Swizz Beatz Tells His Son When Kids Call…

This how the rapper handles his son dealing with racism.
09.18.19
Really Fam? Ex-NFL Player Arrested For Faking Hate…

From the book of Juicy Smollett, we now have another case of someone faking a hate crime to gain attention.…
09.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close