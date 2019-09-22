CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Megan Thee Stallion Trademarked “Hot Girl Summer”

If you use Meg's slogan, cut the check.

Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

If Megan The Stallion is about anything, she’s about her business. The “Big Ole Freak” rapper has trademarked her “Hot Girl Summer” slogan.

In a recent interview with V103 Jamz, Meg confirmed the trademark has been established.

Unsung Cruise

“I really didn’t even know that it was gonna catch on how it did. It was just me talking shit, telling everybody I was gonna be me for the summer, and they should be them too, like as free as they can be,” she told Allure. “When I saw Wendy’s and Forever 21 saying, ‘Hey, are you having a Hot Girl Summer?’ I was like, ‘Hell no, Forever 21, you’re going to have to pay me.’ But I just wanted to get it trademarked because it’s me. It’s my thing.”

So now if you try to get a check for hopping on the “Hot Girl Summer” wave, you better clear it with her or cut a check—probably both.

Megan Thee Stallion Trademarked “Hot Girl Summer” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Are You A Hairstylist Living In The NYC…

Hello Beautiful is a Silver Sponsor for the 10th Annual Extensions Expo held in New Jersey. This is a two-day…
09.21.19
Ben Carson Reportedly Continues War On Trans Community…

Sources who work closely with him report ""dismissive and joking" talk.
09.21.19
Torrei Hart Alongside Hilarious Omar Talk New Comedy…

https://youtu.be/Ug3AXGnyPhQ Torrei Hart stopped by the studio today and she came in looking bomb as ever. For those of you…
09.21.19
Women’s March Did Not Cut Ties With Tamika…

NewsOne obtains documents that explain the full story.
09.19.19
Asian-Owned D.C. Bar Accused Of Calling Woman ‘Black’…

Customer says the manager did nothing to defend a Black woman getting kicked out.
09.19.19
Pittsburgh Pirates Star Felipe Vazquez Charged With Statutory…

An explosive case unfolded today after news that Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez was slapped with several charges in connection…
09.18.19
Colin Kaepernick’s “Dream Crazy” Nike Campaign Wins An…

Colin Kaepernick is changing the game once again. His ambassador role at Nike has proven to be a wise move…
09.18.19
Racist Attacks Embattled Candidate Running To Be First…

The incidents come amidst a week of controversy.
09.18.19
Swizz Beatz Tells His Son When Kids Call…

This how the rapper handles his son dealing with racism.
09.18.19
Really Fam? Ex-NFL Player Arrested For Faking Hate…

From the book of Juicy Smollett, we now have another case of someone faking a hate crime to gain attention.…
09.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close