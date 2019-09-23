From one icon to another.

Hip-Hop icon MC Lyte takes a minute to honor Tom Joyner for his years of hard work on and off the mic. “Thank you for blessing us with all of your many talents [and] for being the soundtrack to our lives,” she shared.

Adding later, “We are forever indebted to you because these colleges and universities will turn out people of color who are ready for the mission at hand.”

Watch the full video above to hear what else MC Lyte had to say.

MC Lyte to Tom Joyner: ‘Thank You For Blessing Us’ was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com