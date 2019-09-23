CLOSE
National
Two Teens Arrested After Allegedly Attacking A 59-year-old Man

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Two teens were arrested after punching a 59-year-old man at the  Great Frederick Fair over the weekend. The teens, 15 and 16 carried out a random attack on the victim, knocking him unconscious. The victim was airlifted to a local trauma center, where he died the following day.

Sources told WJLA the teens may have been playing the “knockout game.

The 15-year-old was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. The 16-year-old was charged with second-degree assault. More charges may be added.

