According To Goucher Poll: Marylanders Overwhelmingly Support Paying More In Taxes To Improve Public Education

Marylanders overwhelmingly say they are willing to pay more in taxes to improve public education, according to a new Goucher College poll.

The findings are in the latest Goucher Poll, which also finds Governor Larry Hogan’s approval rating remains high.

 

Source:BaltimoreSun

 

According To Goucher Poll: Marylanders Overwhelmingly Support Paying More In Taxes To Improve Public Education was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

