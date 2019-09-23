Marylanders overwhelmingly say they are willing to pay more in taxes to improve public education, according to a new Goucher College poll.
The findings are in the latest Goucher Poll, which also finds Governor Larry Hogan’s approval rating remains high.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
1. Black Girls Rock!Source: 1 of 11
2. Missy ElliottSource: 2 of 11
3. Former First Lady Michelle ObamaSource: 3 of 11
4. Congresswoman Maxine WatersSource: 4 of 11
5. Harriet TubmanSource: 5 of 11
6. Viola DavisSource: 6 of 11
7. Ida Bell Wells-BarnettSource: 7 of 11
8. Sojourner TruthSource: 8 of 11
9. Serena WilliamsSource: 9 of 11
10. Rosa ParksSource: 10 of 11
11. Shirley ChisholmSource: 11 of 11
Source:BaltimoreSun
According To Goucher Poll: Marylanders Overwhelmingly Support Paying More In Taxes To Improve Public Education was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com