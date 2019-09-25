CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

High School Football Player Removed From Life Support After Collapsing During Game [Video]

A Florida high school senior who collapsed during a football game has been taken off of life support.

According to FOX News, 17-year-old Jacquez Welch was in a coma when he was removed from life support by his mother on Monday, September 23.

Welch, who was a senior linebacker, and team captain at St. Petersburg Northeast Highschool, completed a tackle during a football game against Osceola on Friday, September 20 and collapsed in the middle of the game. He reportedly suffered a critical brain bleed from a pre-existing condition.

Unsung Cruise

“It was a group tackle,” said his mother, Marcia Nelson to FOX News. “Everybody got up. He got up a little slow and he didn’t get back up.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The teenager was diagnosed with AVM, or brain arteriovenous malformation, a rare disorder that affects less than one percent of the population. The medical condition is a tangle of abnormal blood vessels that connect arteries and veins in the brain. The arteries are designed to send oxygen-rich blood from the heart to the brain, but with AVM, the veins distributes the oxygen-deprived blood back to the lungs and heart. A brain AVM interrupts this important process, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Nelson insisted that football was not to blame for this tragedy. Nelson stated that there was never any indication that her son was anything but healthy, as he had not experienced any symptoms, including headaches or seizures.

“There’s nothing anyone could have done to prevent this,” Nelson told local news.  “The doctors told me this would have happened whether he was on the field playing or not.”

“Quez was a giving person. He would give to anyone and everyone if he had it,” Nelson stated. “He wanted to do this.”

There is no cure for treating or preventing AVM complications, including hemorrhaging, defined as a release of blood from a broken blood vessel.

The Vikings, Welch’s team, defeated the Seminole Osceola High School with a 41-0 victory. The team went to visit their captain in the hospital afterwards, even tweeting their support. His teammates signed his jersey, which was framed and brought on the field before one of their games.

A walk to celebrate the life of Welch took place on Bayfront Medical on Monday evening. Seven lives will be saved as Welch’s organs will be donated.

The Welch family launched a GoFundMe account for his final expenses. It has raised over $16,000.

High School Football Player Removed From Life Support After Collapsing During Game [Video] was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Florida , high school football

Videos
Latest
Teacher Under Investigation After Telling Students To ‘Write…

A middle school teacher allegedly told her students to write “funny” titles and captions for a series of photos of…
09.26.19
High School Football Player Removed From Life Support…

A Florida high school senior who collapsed during a football game has been taken off of life support. According to…
09.26.19
11-Year-Old White Girl Charged With Hate Crime After…

Police say two white girls in upstate New York attacked a little Black girl on a school bus. The bus…
09.26.19
Iowa Farmer Found Guilty Of Killing His Wife…

A hog farmer in Iowa was found guilty for the murder of his wife, who died in November 2018 after…
09.26.19
Nicole Murphy Confesses She Was Wrong For Kissing…

Nicole still seems embarrassed over the incident but she pulled it together to look into the camera and apologize to…
09.26.19
Serial Rapist Gets 35 Years

In the 1980’s Alfred Berry terrorized women in New Orleans. He raped a number of women and the assaults haunted…
09.25.19
Man Arrested When Victim Texts 911, Reports Being…

A Georgia man was arrested on a number of felony charges after his alleged victim texted 911 and reported being…
09.25.19
Watch Awkward Moment When RuPaul Is Asked Why…

His answer was less than satisfactory.
09.24.19
Two Teens Arrested After Allegedly Attacking A 59-year-old…

Two teens were arrested after punching a 59-year-old man at the  Great Frederick Fair over the weekend. The teens, 15…
09.24.19
Are You A Hairstylist Living In The NYC…

Hello Beautiful is a Silver Sponsor for the 10th Annual Extensions Expo held in New Jersey. This is a two-day…
09.21.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close