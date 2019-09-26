Screenwriter Files Lawsuit Over Taraji P. Henson’s ‘What Men Want’ Film Idea

A screenwriter has filed a lawsuit against a number of entities over claims that the idea for What Men Want starring Taraji P. Henson was stolen from him. The screenwriter named Paramount Pictures, film producer Will Packer and BET in the suit.

The Blast reports:

He accuses the defendants of infringing on his copyright with their film “What Men Want”, which starred Henson. Carlini claims, “In 2014, Plaintiff began writing an original screenplay for a feature- length film along with David Collins (“Collins”), which had as its central plot point a woman obtaining the ability to hear men’s thoughts. By 2015, Plaintiff and Collins had written a complete draft of the screenplay, titled What The F Is He Thinking?”

He continues, “Starting in 2015, Plaintiff and Collins began shopping What The F Is He Thinking? to various production companies, studios, financers and actors. Broadly construed, “shopping” involves the process of circulating and/or pitching a project to various production companies, studios and film financers for the purpose of securing production, financing, and/or distribution of the project. Efforts are also undertaken during the shopping process to attach key talent and/or a director to the project.”

He adds, “During the shopping process, Plaintiff and Collins met with representatives of the following production companies and/or studios: Weinstein Company (now Lantern Entertainment), Montage Films, and Bloom. Plaintiff also spoke with potential talent, such as James Franco, Chris Pratt, King Bach, and Nick Swardson. The last meeting Plaintiff had with a studio representative was in July 2017, when he met with a representative from Bloom. At this meeting, Plaintiff provided the screenplay and business plan for What The F Is He Thinking? to the representatives. This was done in furtherance of facilitating a potential business relationship.”

Joe Carlini says that although his pitch wasn’t picked up, the defendants named in the suit took his idea and presented to Henson and the producers. He is seeking unspecified damages.

D.L. Chandler Posted September 26, 2019

