Nick Cannon Is Coming To Day Time Television

View this post on Instagram

Nick Cannon Signed On To Host Syndicated Daytime Talk Show Blogged by @saywooord ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #NickCannon is teaming with Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury to become the host of his own syndicated daytime talk show in 2020. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ According to the Hollywood Reporter, Cannon will co-produce the series via his production company, Ncredible Entertainment. Details on the name of the show, specific launch date, and plans surrounding a format have not yet been determined. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The new venture arrives after Cannon filled in as the host of Wendy Williams' talk show during her extended hiatus to focus on her health after revealing her diagnosis and struggles with Graves' disease. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Cannon is seemingly excited to add another show to his resume, as most recently he’s also been the host of the new series “The Masked Singer” on Fox. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ "After leaving America’s Got Talent, I wanted to focus on developing my own talk show," Cannon said. "I’ve always dreamed of a platform where I can speak to America and discuss pop culture, as well as the topics on everyone's minds. When I had the opportunity to guest host at my good friend Wendy Williams’ show this year, I experienced the energy and excitement of a daytime talk show and instantly knew I found my audience.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein shared their excitement with the decision as well. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ "We are excited to be able to announce this collaboration with Nick, who has proven himself to be such a dominant creative and entrepreneurial force across film, primetime TV, music, comedy, stage, and online platforms," he said "The daytime audience got to see that firsthand earlier this year with his stellar performance guest-hosting “The Wendy Williams Show.” Now we can’t wait to see Nick put his own unique stamp on talk and add daytime to his impressive list of accomplishments.”