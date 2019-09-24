CLOSE
Nori At Night
HomeNori At Night

Nick Cannon Is Coming To Day Time Television

Congratulations is in order for Nick Cannon, he continues to have an incredible year. In 2020 he will be on our flat-screens everywhere during the day! Very limited details have been released but he will have his own syndicated talk show and we are here for it!

View this post on Instagram

Nick Cannon Signed On To Host Syndicated Daytime Talk Show Blogged by @saywooord ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #NickCannon is teaming with Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury to become the host of his own syndicated daytime talk show in 2020. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ According to the Hollywood Reporter, Cannon will co-produce the series via his production company, Ncredible Entertainment. Details on the name of the show, specific launch date, and plans surrounding a format have not yet been determined. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The new venture arrives after Cannon filled in as the host of Wendy Williams' talk show during her extended hiatus to focus on her health after revealing her diagnosis and struggles with Graves' disease. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Cannon is seemingly excited to add another show to his resume, as most recently he’s also been the host of the new series “The Masked Singer” on Fox. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ "After leaving America’s Got Talent, I wanted to focus on developing my own talk show," Cannon said. "I’ve always dreamed of a platform where I can speak to America and discuss pop culture, as well as the topics on everyone's minds. When I had the opportunity to guest host at my good friend Wendy Williams’ show this year, I experienced the energy and excitement of a daytime talk show and instantly knew I found my audience.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein shared their excitement with the decision as well. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ "We are excited to be able to announce this collaboration with Nick, who has proven himself to be such a dominant creative and entrepreneurial force across film, primetime TV, music, comedy, stage, and online platforms," he said "The daytime audience got to see that firsthand earlier this year with his stellar performance guest-hosting “The Wendy Williams Show.” Now we can’t wait to see Nick put his own unique stamp on talk and add daytime to his impressive list of accomplishments.”

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Photo of Karate Kid
‘Karate Kid’ Actor Dead at 59

Rob Garrison, best known for his role in the Karate Kid franchise has died. Garrison played Tommy in the 1984…
09.27.19
#HatefulHeather: Here’s What The Face Of Hatred &…

You think that by now, racist white folks wouldn’t be so…well…RACIST during a time when being a bigot may actually…
09.27.19
Student Was Dead in Dorm for Nearly 2…

Officials are calling for an investigation after a student’s body reportedly went undiscovered for almost two months in his college…
09.27.19
Teacher Under Investigation After Telling Students To ‘Write…

A middle school teacher allegedly told her students to write “funny” titles and captions for a series of photos of…
09.26.19
High School Football Player Removed From Life Support…

A Florida high school senior who collapsed during a football game has been taken off of life support. According to…
09.26.19
11-Year-Old White Girl Charged With Hate Crime After…

Police say two white girls in upstate New York attacked a little Black girl on a school bus. The bus…
09.26.19
Iowa Farmer Found Guilty Of Killing His Wife…

A hog farmer in Iowa was found guilty for the murder of his wife, who died in November 2018 after…
09.26.19
Nicole Murphy Confesses She Was Wrong For Kissing…

Nicole still seems embarrassed over the incident but she pulled it together to look into the camera and apologize to…
09.26.19
Serial Rapist Gets 35 Years

In the 1980’s Alfred Berry terrorized women in New Orleans. He raped a number of women and the assaults haunted…
09.25.19
Man Arrested When Victim Texts 911, Reports Being…

A Georgia man was arrested on a number of felony charges after his alleged victim texted 911 and reported being…
09.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close