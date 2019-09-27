There’s a hat that can combat male balding.

This hat has a patch in it that creates electricity on its own and is stimulated by movement. In a study performed on one man and it proved to be successful. The man reportedly was able to regrow hair in only one month.

Jazzy Report: This Could Stop Male Balding was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Jamai Harris Posted September 27, 2019

