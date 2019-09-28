CLOSE
Snoop Dogg’s Son Mourns Loss Of Infant Son, Family Surrounds Him In Love

The veteran rapper posted a message on Instagram assumed to be about the loss of grandson Kai Love, who was 10 days old.

We want to open up this post by offering our most sincere condolences and prayers to the family of Corde Broadus, the son of rapper Snoop Dogg. Broadus and the rest of the family are gathered in mourning after the loss of his infant son, with the family surrounding each other in love.

Broadus, 25, posted to Instagram regarding the loss of little Kai Love, who was born on September 15 and passed on the 25th.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Broadus shared a video of his 13-month-old daughter giving her baby brother a kiss in the final moments, with a hospital sign showing the child’s day of passing with a “Plan For The Day” message that read “Love & Light” with a smiley face.

Snoop hasn’t specifically said much about the loss of his grandson but a heartbreaking Instagram from the rapper said everything it needed to. Snoop’s wife, Shante Broadus, shared an emotional video as well.

🌹🙏🏾

Long Live My Nephew Kai 💙

Hip-Hop Wired extends nothing but the warmest of thoughts for the Broadus family. May Kai Love’s light shine one forever.

Snoop Dogg’s Son Mourns Loss Of Infant Son, Family Surrounds Him In Love was originally published on hiphopwired.com

