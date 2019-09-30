CLOSE
Gabrielle Union To Executive Produce ‘Black Girl Magic’ Comedy Sitcom

Gabrielle Union will be working behind the scenes for her next project. Instead of taking on a starring role, Union will be serving as executive producer for a comedy called Black Girl Magic.

According to Deadline, the half-hour, single camera series will air on NBC and follows three estranged sisters that reunite in their hometown of New Orleans, LA after they learn about a family secret. Union will be executive producing the show alongside showrunner Robia Rashid and show creators Crystal Boyd, Chandra Russell and Emebit Beyene. Union’s co-executive producers will be Bryan Brucks and Holly Shakoor Fleischer.

Besides her new gig, Union will continue to serve as a judge on America’s Got Talent and is preparing to shoot the second season of L.A’s Finest. 

 

Through her production company,  I’ll Have Another, Union is focused on empowering the next generation of creatives as well as increasing diversity in TV. Union is executive producing Black Girl Magic under her company.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

Gabrielle Union To Executive Produce ‘Black Girl Magic’ Comedy Sitcom was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

