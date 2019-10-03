CLOSE
Watch: Gang Starr ft. J. Cole “Family and Loyalty” Plus More New Music Videos

DJ Premier keeps Guru's memory alive with new Gang Starr material and XXXTentacion's life is celebrated in Jamaica. Today's Daily Visuals.

Gang Starr London 1990

Source: Martyn Goodacre / Getty

Guru’s been back in the essence for almost a decade now and even though he may not be physically with us anymore his legacy continues to reverberate through Hip-Hop history thanks to his old friend and legendary producer, DJ Premier.

With a new Gang Starr project reportedly on the way, DJ Premier helped kicked things off with the J. Cole featured “Family and Loyalty.” Today we get some visuals to accompany the butters Gangstarr cut which finds Premo spreading diamonds Guru left behind while roaming the neighborhood and dapping up the locals. R.I.P. Guru.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Mustard featuring Roddy Rich, 50 Sosa, and more.

GANG STARR FT. J. COLE – “FAMILY AND LOYALTY”

XXXTENTACION FT. KY-MANI MARLEY, STEFFLON DON & VYBZ KARTEL – “ROYALTY”

MUSTARD FT RODDY RICCH – “BALLIN’”

50 SOSA – “BIRDMAN”

MON’RO – “BIG KASH”

88LO – “NOTHINS CHANGED”

YUNG AL – “FALL IN”

Watch: Gang Starr ft. J. Cole “Family and Loyalty” Plus More New Music Videos  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Gang Starr

