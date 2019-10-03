CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Investigation Finds Fox Studios At Fault For Death Of Black Stuntwoman On Set Of Deadpool 2

On Aug. 14, 2017, racing pioneer and stuntwoman Joi “SJ” Harris died on the set of 20th Century Fox’s Deadpool 2, crashing into the side of a building on the downtown Vancouver, British Columbia, set.

Harris was performing a stunt as the franchise’s character Domino, played by Zazie Beetz, when she lost control of her motorcycle.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

More than two years later, a British Columbia workplace safety investigation has reportedly found that the studio was at fault for several safety errors that led to Harris’ death.

Unsung Cruise

Variety reports:

Investigators from WorkSafe B.C. allege that the studio made a long list of errors, including failing to assess the risks of the stunt, failing to allow her to wear a helmet, and failing to set up barriers that would have kept her motorcycle inside the film set.

The agency said it is now considering what penalty should be assessed.

In a statement, a Fox spokesperson took issue with the report, and said that the studio had stepped up its safety measures in the wake of Harris’ death.

“Safety is our top priority, and while we respectfully disagree with some of the report’s findings, Fox thoroughly reviewed its stunt safety protocols immediately following the tragic accident and has revised and implemented enhanced safety procedures and enforcement,” the spokesperson said.

Harris reportedly had not done film stunts before but was a seasoned stunt racer. As reported by The Root shortly after her death, Harris regularly updated a blog, SJ24z, and noted that she was “the first licensed African-American woman in U.S. history to actively compete in sanctioned motorcycle road racing events.” Harris also blogged about spending tons of money on proper gear for safety.

According to Variety, Harris’ family has settled all claims against the studio. Following the crash, all stunt performers wore helmets during motorcycle shots.

Investigation Finds Fox Studios At Fault For Death Of Black Stuntwoman On Set Of Deadpool 2  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Deadpool 2 , Fox Studios

Videos
Latest
Auctioneer banging gavel, (Close-up)
Formal Complaint Filed Against Judge Kemp For Consoling…

A lot happended during the sentencing of Amber Guyger, but even more puzzling is the exchange between the convicted murderer…
10.04.19
Investigation Finds Fox Studios At Fault For Death…

On Aug. 14, 2017, racing pioneer and stuntwoman Joi “SJ” Harris died on the set of 20th Century Fox’s Deadpool 2, crashing into…
10.04.19
Cheerleader Saves Choking Toddler During Homecoming Parade [Video]

A High School cheerleader in Rockwall, TX  is being called a hero after her quick actions saved a little boy’s…
10.04.19
Amber Guyger Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison…

An ex-Dallas police officer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder of an unarmed black man…
10.02.19
Nike Files Lawsuit Against Skechers For Biting Their…

While Nike and adidas continue to rule the sneaker culture with the kind of dominance you’d see in the NBA…
10.03.19
Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting…

A jury has convicted former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger of murder in the 2018 shooting death of Botham Jean. Guyger was…
10.01.19
Robert De Niro Goes Full Jimmy Conway On…

Robert De Niro didn’t bite his tongue during a live interview on CNN Sunday (Sept 29.). The Goodfellas actor drew…
10.01.19
Photo of Karate Kid
‘Karate Kid’ Actor Dead at 59

Rob Garrison, best known for his role in the Karate Kid franchise has died. Garrison played Tommy in the 1984…
09.27.19
13-Year-Old Dies From Injuries Sustained During Alleged Bullying…

A 13-year-old California boy identified only as Diego died just one week after being attacked by two alleged bullies at…
09.30.19
#HatefulHeather: Here’s What The Face Of Hatred &…

You think that by now, racist white folks wouldn’t be so…well…RACIST during a time when being a bigot may actually…
09.27.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close