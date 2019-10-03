CLOSE
Nori At Night
Happy Mean Girls Day!

It is “Mean Girls Day” and below are some of our favorite quotes from the early 2000’s cult classic film.

Amber Guyger Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison…

An ex-Dallas police officer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder of an unarmed black man…
10.02.19
Nike Files Lawsuit Against Skechers For Biting Their…

While Nike and adidas continue to rule the sneaker culture with the kind of dominance you’d see in the NBA…
10.03.19
Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting…

A jury has convicted former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger of murder in the 2018 shooting death of Botham Jean. Guyger was…
10.01.19
Robert De Niro Goes Full Jimmy Conway On…

Robert De Niro didn’t bite his tongue during a live interview on CNN Sunday (Sept 29.). The Goodfellas actor drew…
10.01.19
Photo of Karate Kid
‘Karate Kid’ Actor Dead at 59

Rob Garrison, best known for his role in the Karate Kid franchise has died. Garrison played Tommy in the 1984…
09.27.19
13-Year-Old Dies From Injuries Sustained During Alleged Bullying…

A 13-year-old California boy identified only as Diego died just one week after being attacked by two alleged bullies at…
09.30.19
#HatefulHeather: Here’s What The Face Of Hatred &…

You think that by now, racist white folks wouldn’t be so…well…RACIST during a time when being a bigot may actually…
09.27.19
Student Was Dead in Dorm for Nearly 2…

Officials are calling for an investigation after a student’s body reportedly went undiscovered for almost two months in his college…
09.27.19
Teacher Under Investigation After Telling Students To ‘Write…

A middle school teacher allegedly told her students to write “funny” titles and captions for a series of photos of…
09.26.19
High School Football Player Removed From Life Support…

A Florida high school senior who collapsed during a football game has been taken off of life support. According to…
09.26.19
