Jidenna’s 85 To Africa Tour Has Officially Kicked Off

Auctioneer banging gavel, (Close-up)
Formal Complaint Filed Against Judge Kemp For Consoling…

A lot happended during the sentencing of Amber Guyger, but even more puzzling is the exchange between the convicted murderer…
10.04.19
Investigation Finds Fox Studios At Fault For Death…

On Aug. 14, 2017, racing pioneer and stuntwoman Joi “SJ” Harris died on the set of 20th Century Fox’s Deadpool 2, crashing into…
10.04.19
Cheerleader Saves Choking Toddler During Homecoming Parade [Video]

A High School cheerleader in Rockwall, TX  is being called a hero after her quick actions saved a little boy’s…
10.04.19
Amber Guyger Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison…

An ex-Dallas police officer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder of an unarmed black man…
10.02.19
Nike Files Lawsuit Against Skechers For Biting Their…

While Nike and adidas continue to rule the sneaker culture with the kind of dominance you’d see in the NBA…
10.03.19
Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting…

A jury has convicted former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger of murder in the 2018 shooting death of Botham Jean. Guyger was…
10.01.19
Robert De Niro Goes Full Jimmy Conway On…

Robert De Niro didn’t bite his tongue during a live interview on CNN Sunday (Sept 29.). The Goodfellas actor drew…
10.01.19
Photo of Karate Kid
‘Karate Kid’ Actor Dead at 59

Rob Garrison, best known for his role in the Karate Kid franchise has died. Garrison played Tommy in the 1984…
09.27.19
13-Year-Old Dies From Injuries Sustained During Alleged Bullying…

A 13-year-old California boy identified only as Diego died just one week after being attacked by two alleged bullies at…
09.30.19
#HatefulHeather: Here’s What The Face Of Hatred &…

You think that by now, racist white folks wouldn’t be so…well…RACIST during a time when being a bigot may actually…
09.27.19
