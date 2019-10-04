CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Lil’ Kim Dropping New Album Next Week

Philipp Plein After Party - Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

The Queen Bee is back—not like she ever really left. Today (Oct. 4), Lil’ Kim announced she will be dropping a new album titled 9, next week.

Unsung Cruise

The Brooklyn native’s album will be out Friday, October 11. Her timing is perfect considering she will be receiving the “I Am Hip Hop” Award at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards, which air Tuesday, October 8 at 8pm ET.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“I’m so proud of this album and I thank my fans for their continued support,” said Kim via a press statement. “Let’s keep this party going!”

Fans can already pre-order the album right now and after doing so will receive a new track called “Pray For Me” that features Rick Ross and Musiq Soulchild. Previous singles from the 9 album include the Jonny Cash-produced “Found You,” and “Go Awff.”

Check out the 9 album cover below.

Lil' Kim 9 Album Cover

Source: eOne / Entertainment One

Lil’ Kim Dropping New Album Next Week  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

lil' kim

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016
Kanye West And Rick Fox Partner To Help…

Yasss black men working together is a beautiful thing. Kanye West and Rick Fox are putting their money up to…
10.07.19
18-Year-Old Killed By Stray Bullet While Asleep In…

A teenager in Atlanta was killed while asleep in her bed when a stray bullet from a shootout went through…
10.07.19
Atlanta Raises $50 Million To Provide Housing For…

Keisha Lance Bottoms, the mayor of Atlanta, just announced that the city reached its goal of raising a whopping $50…
10.07.19
Auctioneer banging gavel, (Close-up)
Formal Complaint Filed Against Judge Kemp For Consoling…

A lot happended during the sentencing of Amber Guyger, but even more puzzling is the exchange between the convicted murderer…
10.04.19
Investigation Finds Fox Studios At Fault For Death…

On Aug. 14, 2017, racing pioneer and stuntwoman Joi “SJ” Harris died on the set of 20th Century Fox’s Deadpool 2, crashing into…
10.04.19
Cheerleader Saves Choking Toddler During Homecoming Parade [Video]

A High School cheerleader in Rockwall, TX  is being called a hero after her quick actions saved a little boy’s…
10.04.19
Amber Guyger Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison…

An ex-Dallas police officer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder of an unarmed black man…
10.02.19
Nike Files Lawsuit Against Skechers For Biting Their…

While Nike and adidas continue to rule the sneaker culture with the kind of dominance you’d see in the NBA…
10.03.19
Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting…

A jury has convicted former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger of murder in the 2018 shooting death of Botham Jean. Guyger was…
10.01.19
Robert De Niro Goes Full Jimmy Conway On…

Robert De Niro didn’t bite his tongue during a live interview on CNN Sunday (Sept 29.). The Goodfellas actor drew…
10.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close