CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Jury Duty While Black: Black Man Hit With 10-Day Jail Sentence For Missing Jury Duty

Florida man Deandre Somerville, 21, overslept and missed an August jury duty appointment.

Judge gavel with Justice lawyers, Businesswoman in suit or lawyer, Advice and Legal services Concept.

Source: boonchai wedmakawand / Getty

A Florida man who has never been arrested was slapped with a 10-day jail sentence for missing jury duty,, prompting many online to speak out against the presiding judge. Deandre Somerville, 21, overslept and missed his August appointment which led to his arrest in court.

Unsung Cruise

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Palm Beach County Circuit Judge John Kastrenak saw fit to give Somerville, a college student who has never been in trouble, was given 10 days in jail, 150 hours of community service, ordered to write an apology, and one year of probation. The sentencing prompted outrage on social media with many stating the judge went overboard.

Those cries were heard as the judge lowered Somerville’s sentence although, adding insult to injury, he wants the man to serve as a spokesperson for the seriousness and responsibility of jury duty according to a report from the Sun-Sentinel. Somerville told local NBC affiliate WPTV that he learned a valuable lesson but that the experience has changed his life forever.

Photo: Getty

Jury Duty While Black: Black Man Hit With 10-Day Jail Sentence For Missing Jury Duty  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Florida

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Antonio Brown Files $40M Dollar Grievance Against His…

Well that didn’t take very long. Antonio Brown is asking his former employers to pay the remaining balance of his…
10.08.19
Jury Duty While Black: Black Man Hit With…

A Florida man who has never been arrested was slapped with a 10-day jail sentence for missing jury duty,, prompting…
10.08.19
L.A Sparks General Manager Penny Toler Fired For…

We’ve seen white people lose their jobs over using it because they use it in a racist manner. But recently…
10.08.19
Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016
Kanye West And Rick Fox Partner To Help…

Yasss black men working together is a beautiful thing. Kanye West and Rick Fox are putting their money up to…
10.07.19
18-Year-Old Killed By Stray Bullet While Asleep In…

A teenager in Atlanta was killed while asleep in her bed when a stray bullet from a shootout went through…
10.07.19
Atlanta Raises $50 Million To Provide Housing For…

Keisha Lance Bottoms, the mayor of Atlanta, just announced that the city reached its goal of raising a whopping $50…
10.07.19
Auctioneer banging gavel, (Close-up)
Formal Complaint Filed Against Judge Kemp For Consoling…

A lot happended during the sentencing of Amber Guyger, but even more puzzling is the exchange between the convicted murderer…
10.04.19
Investigation Finds Fox Studios At Fault For Death…

On Aug. 14, 2017, racing pioneer and stuntwoman Joi “SJ” Harris died on the set of 20th Century Fox’s Deadpool 2, crashing into…
10.04.19
Cheerleader Saves Choking Toddler During Homecoming Parade [Video]

A High School cheerleader in Rockwall, TX  is being called a hero after her quick actions saved a little boy’s…
10.04.19
Amber Guyger Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison…

An ex-Dallas police officer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder of an unarmed black man…
10.02.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close