CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

AWOL Dog: DMX Ditched His Def Jam 35th Anniversary Party Performance

Def Jam execs were in a "panic" when X decided to skip the soiree at the last second...

Just when it seemed like DMX had finally conquered his demons and things for him were on the up and up, the Hip-Hop OG pulled out of Def Jam’s 35th Anniversary party at the last second without giving anyone a heads up.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Page Six is reporting that Dark Man X was slated to perform at the commemoration event for the label this past weekend at Villain in Williamsburg, Brooklyn when he was suddenly a no show for what was said to be “personal reasons.” Luckily for everyone in attendance fellow Ruff Ryder Jadakiss and Brooklyn’s own Fabolous saved the party by taking to the stage and performing “We Gonna Make It” and “Breathe” for the crowd of 750 which included the likes of 2 Chainz, Teyana Taylor and Slick Rick.

Unsung Cruise

Ever since getting out of prison for the umpteen time, a visibly healthier DMX has been keeping himself busy doing shows, making music and filming movies, but when something like this happens fans automatically fear a possible relapse of substance abuse.

Hopefully that isn’t the case and it really was something else that he had to attend to.

See Also: DMX Opens Up About His Mother And Life Before Rap Career

See Also: DMX Returns To Def Jam Records

AWOL Dog: DMX Ditched His Def Jam 35th Anniversary Party Performance  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

DMX

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Antonio Brown Files $40M Dollar Grievance Against His…

Well that didn’t take very long. Antonio Brown is asking his former employers to pay the remaining balance of his…
10.08.19
Jury Duty While Black: Black Man Hit With…

A Florida man who has never been arrested was slapped with a 10-day jail sentence for missing jury duty,, prompting…
10.08.19
L.A Sparks General Manager Penny Toler Fired For…

We’ve seen white people lose their jobs over using it because they use it in a racist manner. But recently…
10.08.19
Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016
Kanye West And Rick Fox Partner To Help…

Yasss black men working together is a beautiful thing. Kanye West and Rick Fox are putting their money up to…
10.07.19
18-Year-Old Killed By Stray Bullet While Asleep In…

A teenager in Atlanta was killed while asleep in her bed when a stray bullet from a shootout went through…
10.07.19
Atlanta Raises $50 Million To Provide Housing For…

Keisha Lance Bottoms, the mayor of Atlanta, just announced that the city reached its goal of raising a whopping $50…
10.07.19
Auctioneer banging gavel, (Close-up)
Formal Complaint Filed Against Judge Kemp For Consoling…

A lot happended during the sentencing of Amber Guyger, but even more puzzling is the exchange between the convicted murderer…
10.04.19
Investigation Finds Fox Studios At Fault For Death…

On Aug. 14, 2017, racing pioneer and stuntwoman Joi “SJ” Harris died on the set of 20th Century Fox’s Deadpool 2, crashing into…
10.04.19
Cheerleader Saves Choking Toddler During Homecoming Parade [Video]

A High School cheerleader in Rockwall, TX  is being called a hero after her quick actions saved a little boy’s…
10.04.19
Amber Guyger Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison…

An ex-Dallas police officer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder of an unarmed black man…
10.02.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close